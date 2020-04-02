Bee producers face “hopeless situation” as bee imports slow

Canadian beekeepers buy thousands of packs of bees each year to replace hives that died during the winter, but this year these bees are not entering the country.

And that could have ramifications for bee breeders and the agricultural industry.

Generally, Kelly O’Day, president of Kona Queen Hawaii, sends tens of thousands of bees to Canada. His bees are used to help farmers after the death of their colonies during the winter.

This year, he could not send them because the COVID-19 pandemic immobilized commercial flights which generally fly in the stock.

“We are at the mercy of the airlines that cancel flights on a daily basis,” said O’Day. “So even if we book on a flight, our confidence is down on those flights.”

Bees should be flown on commercial flights because they have a regulated temperature.

Bees should be kept between 9 ° C and 32 ° C, otherwise they could die or become sterilized.

O’Day said farmers need the queens soon because they simply find out how many colonies have died over the winter and have to work quickly to rebuild their stocks.

“If they don’t have the queen, not only will they not be able to recover their numbers, but the surviving hives will swarm and they will lose them,” said O’Day.

The hives of Scandia. The company has approximately 13,000 beehives in Alberta. (Submitted by Echo Chandler)

“If these queens do not arrive in Canada this year … they will probably lose between half and three-quarters of their population and it will take three to five years to rebuild.”

O’Day said the company is still trying to work with the airlines.

“It is a hopeless situation.”

Pollination problems

Ron Greidanus, representative of the Canadian Honey Council for the Alberta Beekeepers Commission and owner of Greidanus HoneyBee Farms, said it was essential to bring the queens into Canada now.

The repercussions could harm the agricultural industry as bees are used across the country to pollinate crops.

If there is a shortage of beehives, there will be a yield loss for canola, canola seeds, blueberry production and orchard production.

“You go to the grocery store, you go get blueberries, you pay $ 10 for a pint of blueberries … because we can’t do them in Canada anymore.”

A shortage of beehives could cause problems for crops across Canada, including blueberries from Nova Scotia. (Wild Blueberry Producers Association of Nova Scotia)

Right now, there is a demand for 10,000 packs of bees in Manitoba and 35,000 in Ontario, said Greidanus.

“They’re going to be well below that number.”

The packages contain bees, a queen and food to help start a colony.

Right now there are 300,000 beehives in Alberta, and if the packages don’t start arriving, Greidanus said he could see that number drop to around 250,000.

The Scandia Honey Company pollinates crops, produces honey and imports packaged bees from New Zealand.

Echo Chandler, director and owner of Scandia Honey Company, said the operation typically loses 20-30% of its 13,000 hives over the winter, which are replaced by packaged bees.

The company also sells packages to farmers and hobbyists. Scandia brings around 9,500 packages a year, but at the moment they cannot be transported from New Zealand because airlines are opting for cargo planes without temperature regulation.

“We can’t put the bees there because they won’t survive.”

Echo Chandler says she hopes the bees can enter Canada, but understands that the airlines are suffering and may not be able to fly. (Submitted by Echo Chandler)

She said that they had been able to obtain a few pallets of bees in March for British Columbia, but that orders for Alberta and Saskatchewan had not arrived.

“It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be a lot of work, but we can harden it this year and we can get it back for next year.”

Chandler said it would be nice if they could get the bees in, but she understands that the airlines can’t just send a plane to the bees.

“These airlines are bleeding right now.”

Greidanus encourages people to contact their local representative so that transportation of honey bees is considered an essential product.

The federal Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food said in an email that the department is “very aware of the importance of pollinators”. In addition, the department “worked with industry, as well as with other departments and logistics partners. , to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. “

The Alberta provincial ministry of agriculture and forestry is not involved in the importation of bees. However, departmental representative Justin Laurence said in an email that the department has several supports for beekeepers, including AgriStability, winter bee insurance and honey insurance. Emergency funding of $ 153 million is also planned to support “producers hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic”.