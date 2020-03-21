BEFORE CHRIST. announces 77 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 348, as restaurants close province-wide

BEFORE CHRIST. orders all restaurants to stop providing food services, while provincial health worker Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 77 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the province’s total to 348.

Of these, 200 are from the Vancouver coastal region, 95 from Fraser Health, 30 from Island Health, 19 from Interior Health and four from Northern Health.

Twenty-two people are now hospitalized, including 10 in intensive care. Six people have fully recovered.

“We are now at the point where the community you are in no longer matters … We must take action across the province,” said Henry, while emphasizing the importance of taking precautions. before entering a long-term care home.

Friday’s announcement also confirmed a new health worker associated with the Dufferin care center, a long-term care facility in Coquitlam, has been diagnosed with the virus. This case is now managed as an epidemic.

The center is the fourth long-term care facility in the area to confirm a case among a staff member or a resident. The Lynn Valley Care Center in North Vancouver, Hollyburn House in West Vancouver and Haro Park Center in Vancouver are all long-term care homes with confirmed cases among residents or staff.

Growing concern over supplies

Henry said that about two dozen health care workers in British Columbia have now been diagnosed with coronavirus, but none have serious illnesses.

She also acknowledged what she called growing anxiety that the healthcare system does not have enough supplies to protect healthcare workers, saying that everything is done to secure the necessary resources.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said 17,912 tests have now been performed in British Columbia. Intensive care beds in the province now have a capacity of 68.1% as the health system seeks to increase the availability of supplies.

In anticipation of a potential spike in cases, the province canceled elective surgeries starting Monday. Dix said that acute care hospitals are now operating with 2,398 occupied beds and 246 fewer cases in intensive care due to preparedness efforts.

“This preparation is not what has happened in other jurisdictions. We have learned from what has happened in other jurisdictions,” he said.

“This has required extraordinary efforts from everyone in the acute care sector.”

Dix did not mince words describing the measures that would be taken to prevent people from storing supplies or removing them directly from hospitals.

“We will track down and punish anyone caught for embezzlement – the best word is theft – all the supplies you need.”

Dix also spoke directly to health care workers, saying that they “worked wonders.”

“We are grateful. We are extremely grateful for all of your efforts. We are moving forward together on this threat, but we are not there yet.”

No full stop yet

Earlier on Friday, the City of Vancouver announced that all restaurants will either cease food service by the end of Friday or face prosecution, as part of a host of new policies released the day after the the city declared a state of emergency.

The extension of this ban to the rest of the province represents another step in a series of growing measures taken to increase social distancing across the province. But asked if B.C. is moving toward a full shelter order that has been made in Italy and New York, Henry said the province is not yet at this critical level. So far, gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned and people are asked to stay within two meters of each other, even outside.

But Henry said the message is not that meetings of up to 50 people are always OK.

“The order is that more than 50 people are banned,” she said.

“You have to maintain distances. You have to maintain hygiene. It doesn’t mean it’s OK to be in a group of 50 on the beach because it means you don’t maintain the things we need to contain. this virus. “

Henry also spoke directly to people who do not observe social distancing, saying that while young people are not the hardest hit by coronavirus, there have been cases of people in their twenties and thirties developing pneumonia and falling seriously ill. She urged people to use social media to call those who don’t follow the recommendations.

“The people we’re going to take him home to are the people closest to us.”

If you have a story related to COVID-19 that we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at [email protected].