BEFORE CHRIST. could reach the “maintenance phase” of its COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what it means

“Steady as she goes” is a strange expression to be considered positive in a global pandemic, but that may be where British Columbia resides.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and active cases were stagnated for 10 days. The number of new cases and deaths continues to increase, but at a slower rate than two weeks ago.

It’s to the point where chief press officer Bonnie Henry’s daily press conferences have a repetitive presence – offering a statistical update or advice to young people here or an explanation to journalists on the strategy there.

“We show very clearly that the situation is under control, so to speak,” said Mohsen Sadatsafavi, a professor at the University of British Columbia specializing in disease modeling and projection.

Sadatsafavi said in British Columbia. could reach a “maintenance phase” of the COVID-19 response.

This means that the province can continue its current prevention methods – including limiting health care workers to one facility – but also prepare when certain activities may be permitted again.

“It’s actually a pretty nice way to call it,” said Daniel Coombs, professor of mathematics at the University of British Columbia, who worked with the provincial government to develop his projections for the ‘epidemic.

“I guess that also raises the question of when does the maintenance phase end and how do I end it?”

No magic number

At this point, this is an impossible question to answer definitively. Coombs said he doesn’t have a magic number on what it would look like in terms of hospitalizations or active cases, and the model he’s working on is not expected to be released by the province until April 17.

But if you look at what Henry said last week, there may be clues.

“We will have a period of time where, hopefully, it will decrease, and we will … come back to some of the activities we are doing,” she said at a press conference on Tuesday.

When asked later by CBC News what it meant, Henry mentioned resumption of surgeries, an emphasis on the transportation, education and childcare sectors and on creating businesses “where it is easier for people to maintain our physical separations”.

“Slow and deliberate”

“It will be a slow, deliberate and thoughtful approach. The last thing we want is an explosive epidemic in a community and we have to go back to very restrictive means,” she said.

Or, in other words, don’t think about booking a haircut or going to a concert anytime soon.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said all of the current restrictions will remain in effect until at least the end of April.

More tests or cycles?

Whenever BC’s next mitigation step arrives, the government will need to put in place a system to ensure that any potential outbreak can be quickly brought under control.

Coombs said one model that could work would be to walk the physical distance measures for certain groups, while taking extra precautions for the elderly and high-risk populations.

“It was a photo [from modelling in the United Kingdom] of what could happen in the future, and we’re trying to develop our own BC-specific images. the context.”

Another “attractive strategy,” Coombs said, would be to loosen the restrictions with a dramatic increase in testing and a quick search for contacts.

“If you are going to resume your normal activities, it would be like” OK, there is the slightest sign of an epidemic, everyone was positive at work, immediately [health] the unit should be shipped, the person should be tested, very careful contact tracking should be done, ” said Sadatsafavi.

“But that requires an order of magnitude of higher test capacity than what we currently have.”

Dr. Bonnie Henry says that although community transmission of COVID-19 occurs in most parts of the province, in British Columbia. is considering regional rules. 0:50

How to get to the right place?

For all the possibilities of changes that could arise, B.C. is not yet there.

As part of the maintenance phase, the government is still able to try to keep the curve flat through a combination of legal statements and to use people’s judgment.

“You are facing major collective action problems,” said Azim Shariff, social psychologist at UBC.

He said law enforcement should always be part of the government’s arsenal, especially since the rules are changing quickly.

Motivated to help others

At the same time, he applauds Henry and Dix for defining combat as a question of what we owe ourselves.

“If you say to people,” Do this or you will get the virus, “it doesn’t work as well as saying” Do this or you will spread the virus to other people, “” he said.

“People actually seem more motivated to make sacrifices for others.”

Coombs said that we may be “in the maintenance phase”, but thinks in everyone’s mind there is concern that the current state is a bit fragile – especially over a long weekend with numerous reports of people traveling in small communities.

“It was our ability to separate that really made British Columbia move on.”