BEFORE CHRIST. COVID-19, a nursing home worker qualified as a “tireless supplier”

Flozier Tabangin said that her husband, Warlito Valdez, was a hero.

Valdez died of COVID-19 last weekend. He was 47 years old.

His employer, the Richmond Society for Community Living, said he realized he took it to work as a residential worker helping people with mental and physical disabilities.

“He was a hero. He loved his job so much,” Tabangin told reporters from the front door of her home in Richmond, where she isolates herself.

Flozier Tabangin talks about her husband and his concerns for the future:

Flozier Tabangin says that her husband, Warlito Valdez, was a hero for his dedication to his work and his family. She worries about their future now that he has died from COVID-19. 0:48

“My husband has a very good heart. He is a gentleman and a very kind person, a loving husband.

“It’s just too sad that he’s gone.”

Now, she says, her only priority is how to raise and support their young daughter without him.

Flozier Tabangin speaks to journalists outside his Richmond home on Wednesday morning. (Dillon Hodgin / CBC)

“Tireless supplier”

Valdez died on April 5, according to a GoFundMe page that colleagues at Valdez started. The page describes him as a “tireless supplier” who has worked several jobs.

A friend and former colleague Minerva Rivera, speaking on the phone from Montreal, said she witnessed her dedication for 13 years.

She and Valdez worked in Saudi Arabia from 2001 to 2014, she said, as nurses in a hospital clinic. They quickly became friends and Valdez is the godfather of his son.

“He’s like a father, a brother to everyone,” said Rivera. “He’s so nice. He’s someone you can talk to about anything.”

Warlito Valdez, left, poses for a photo with his colleagues in Saudi Arabia. A friend and former colleague Minerva Rivera, in the front row, said that their former colleagues from their stay in the Middle East learned the news of his death and are devastated. (Minerva Rivera)

Rivera said she and Valdez were both from the same region of the Philippines. He did his post-secondary studies there before working abroad.

They last spoke a month ago. She planned to visit him and meet his family. He insisted that she stay in the guest room of her house instead of paying for a hotel.

“If you need something, you can count on it anytime,” she said.

“Shocked and saddened”

The Richmond Society for Community Living has been informed of the death of Valdez over the weekend, said Shannon Crofton, Acting Executive Director, in an email.

“We were shocked and saddened,” wrote Crofton. “We are mourning the loss of a friend and colleague; RSCL has contacted Warlito’s family to organize any support we could offer during this difficult time.”

The company has had pandemic policies in place since early March, she added, and follows health authorities’ recommendations to protect staff and customers.

However, maintaining physical distance while providing individual support is “difficult”.

At Valdez, a bouquet of flowers and a candle were placed on the doorstep Wednesday morning. (Dillon Hodgin / CBC)

Crofton said the company was in daily contact with staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 and offered help such as grocery delivery.

RSCL provides services to people with developmental disabilities, according to its website. These services include vocational training and adult care homes.

“It is a very deadly virus”

Tabangin said that she was not trying to blame the loss of her husband.

After completing her self-isolation, she says she has to go back to work.

“I’m also worried. I’m a medical professional, but [I have] no choice, “said Tabangin.

“You don’t know where or when you can get this disease, right? It’s a very deadly virus.”

If you have a story related to COVID-19 that we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at [email protected].