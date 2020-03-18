BEFORE CHRIST. declares a provincial state of emergency to respond to COVID-19

BEFORE CHRIST. declared a provincial state of emergency to allow the preservation of supply chains that deliver groceries and other essential items to the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth made the statement Wednesday, saying the proclamation ensures that federal, provincial and local resources are delivered in a quick, joint and “coordinated” manner to protect British Columbians during the outbreak. .

“It’s an all-in-one approach on deck,” said Farnworth.

The declaration of a state of emergency allows the province to adopt any provincial emergency measures necessary to respond to or mitigate the impact of an emergency. Farnworth said Wednesday that it includes securing critical supply chains to ensure that British Columbians continue to have access to essential goods and services and that any infrastructure necessary for the government’s response to COVID-19 is readily available. .

The state of emergency is initially in effect for 14 days, but can be extended if necessary.

Public health emergency also in effect

The pandemic has created an economic downturn and an unprecedented response to health care in British Columbia. Public spaces, retailers, restaurants and other community centers have temporarily closed or been cut back as business and health leaders urge people to stay home and avoid crowds to slow the spread of the new coronavirus .

Province-wide state of emergency follows Tuesday’s declaration of a public health emergency.

BEFORE CHRIST. Provincial health worker Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the BC response plan at COVID-19 in Vancouver on March 6. Henry declared a public health emergency in the province on Tuesday. (Maggie MacPherson / CBC)

The provincial health worker, Dr. Bonnie Henry, made the announcement to expand her own powers as well as those of the Department of Health as the number of cases in the province exceeded 180.

Farnworth said his announcement on Wednesday gives the province a new license to support Henry and health care officials in their response to COVID-19.

The minister said Wednesday that the supply chain of goods in British Columbia. is currently “in good shape”, and said there is no need for residents to store food or supplies – echoing an assertion by Prime Minister John Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James on Tuesday .

Legislature Resumes Briefly

There have been 186 cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia. Tuesday, including seven people who died.

Farnworth, who is also the House leader, said that the BC Legislative Assembly will resume briefly with reduced members Monday to pass legislation that will ensure government continuity and make changes to the Employment Standards Act to assist workers in the province during the outbreak.

BEFORE CHRIST. previously declared a provincial state of emergency during the record forest fire seasons of 1996, 2003, 2017 and 2018.

Six of the COVID-19 deaths result from an outbreak at the Lynn Valley Care Center in North Vancouver. The seventh was an 80-year-old male from Fraser Health Region.

