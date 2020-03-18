BEFORE CHRIST. the provincial health worker, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said in British Columbia. confirmed 83 new cases of COVID-19. Three other people died from the new coronavirus.

She says the province is declaring a public health emergency. BEFORE CHRIST. identified a total of 186 patients, seven of whom died.

“This emergency declaration allows me to be faster, simpler and more agile,” Henry told reporters on Tuesday.

She said that all the bars should close. Businesses that remain open, including grocery stores and pharmacies, should take steps to ensure a social distance – about one to two meters between all people – and restaurants and cafes that cannot meet this requirement must pass only to take away.

“There are many places in our community that cannot meet these criteria … have to close,” said Henry.

Watch: Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix demonstrate good social distance

Dr. Bonnie Henry shows how to practice social distancing. 0:40

Declaring a public health emergency gives Henry the power to issue verbal orders that take immediate effect, and may require the police to follow those orders. The Minister of Health now has the power to change regulations without Cabinet approval and to make changes to the Public Health Act without the consent of the Legislative Assembly.

“Not the right time” for tourists to visit

Henry said he would also like to see the US border closed to non-essential visitors.

“People who just come as tourists to visit, this is not the right time to do it,” said Henry.

Two of the new deaths in British Columbia are related to the ongoing outbreak at the Lynn Valley Care Center in North Vancouver and the third is a man in his 40s who died in the Fraser Health Region hospital. The four previous British Columbia deaths were also linked to the North Vancouver nursing home.

Health Minister Adrian Dix called Tuesday “truly another dark day” and said that all people in British Columbia must do their part to protect the most vulnerable in society. That means things like thorough hand washing, social estrangement and staying at home if you are sick.

“Dramatic steps can help us prepare for the weeks and months to come,” said Dix.

Watch: Minister of Health Explains Powers of Public Health Emergency

Health Minister Adrian Dix Says Public Health Emergency Gives Increased Powers To Provincial Health Worker 1:15

The province says most COVID-19 patients recover at home, but seven people are currently in acute care in the hospital.

BEFORE CHRIST. recently launched a new COVID-19 online self-assessment tooland more than 500,000 people have used it to check their symptoms. The province has not released the latest data on the number of people who have been tested so far, but Henry says the numbers are in the thousands every day.

2 public health emergencies in British Columbia

Earlier today, Prime Minister John Horgan announced that all kindergarten to grade 12 schools would remain closed at the end of spring break for an indefinite period due to the pandemic.

Finance Minister Carole James also announced that the province is promoting an extension of EI eligibility to include the self-employed and part-time workers.

BEFORE CHRIST. is now in the middle of two public health emergencies. The first was reported in 2016 in response to the high number of opioid-related overdose deaths.

“The overdose crisis is underway. It does not stop because we have another crisis,” she said. “This is our challenge. It is neither. We have to face both.”

If you have a story related to COVID-19 that we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at [email protected].