BEFORE CHRIST. Judge Examines How to Render Meng Wanzhou Physically Distant

The B.C. Supreme Court is exploring creative ways to make an extradition hearing decision for Huawei chief Meng Wanzhou because a global pandemic is restricting travel and gatherings.

Deputy Chief Justice Heather Holmes convened a meeting on Monday with crown attorneys, defense counsel, Meng and his interpreter by teleconference.

The United States requests Meng’s extradition for fraud, and the court heard arguments in January whether his alleged conduct would constitute a crime in Canada. His defense filed an application with the court, claiming that the case against him did not pass the “double jeopardy” test.

A court transcript shows that Holmes told those who called that she did not plan to rule on the request “in the near future”.

But when the decision is rendered and the COVID-19 crisis is still ongoing, one of Meng’s lawyers presented a proposal that would require Meng’s physical presence in court only if Holmes ruled in his favor.

According to the transcript, defense lawyer David Martin says it is only necessary to appear in person if the judgment is in his favor.

“Ms. Meng would only appear if the circumstances were appropriate, but the suggestion that she would not appear if the application was denied is motivated by concern for the health and safety of the court and its staff,” Martin said during the hearing. of the conference.

Holmes said she would take into account the proposal and the interests of the public, the media and the security restrictions in effect at the time.

The matter is adjourned until April 27, when another case management meeting is scheduled. Holmes warned Meng that the next meeting would likely also be held by teleconference.

The decision will determine whether Meng is released

Meng is accused of lying to HSBC about Huawei’s relations with an Iran-based subsidiary, putting the bank in danger of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

His defense argued that the court should dismiss the case because Canada has rejected similar sanctions, while the Crown has said that the judge’s job is to determine whether there is evidence of fraud, not to defend Canadian sovereignty.

Holmes’ double jeopardy test will determine whether Meng is released or the court will hear other arguments, including whether his arrest at Vancouver Airport in December 2018 was illegal.

Court hearings were canceled across Canada due to COVID-19 and instructions from public health officials prohibiting large gatherings. But those who participated in the conference call said they wanted to keep moving Meng’s case forward.

“This is a unique case that occurred at unique times, but it is important, and this has been communicated to my friends, to move this litigation forward as best as possible despite the difficult circumstances,” said prosecutor John Gibb. -Carsley.

While lawyer participated over the phone, Holmes appeared in court and counted eight others in the room, saying she had ordered the sheriffs to make sure everyone obeyed the social distancing regulations .

Given the general public interest in this matter, Holmes suggested that teleconferencing is not a long-term solution. Meng’s arrest in December 2018 at Vancouver airport sparked diplomatic tensions between Canada and China.

The detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in China the same month is widely viewed as retaliation for his arrest.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Embassy in Canada said earlier this month that Kovrig had been allowed to have a telephone conversation with his father, who is very ill.

The embassy said in a statement that it allowed it for humanitarian reasons, and it also said that Kovrig and Spavor were receiving better food to boost their immunity against the new coronavirus, which originated in China.