BEFORE CHRIST. K-12 schools suspended indefinitely

British Columbia elementary and secondary schools will remain closed indefinitely at the end of spring break due to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“The difficult decision has been made to suspend learning from Kindergarten to Grade 12 at present,” Prime Minister John Horgan said on Tuesday at a press conference in Victoria.

Most of the 550,000 students in British Columbia are currently out of school until March 30.

Education Minister Rob Fleming said the suspension of classroom instruction could take some time and that officials were looking for new methods of electronic or online learning.

“As the global COVID-19 pandemic evolves rapidly and has a growing impact in British Columbia, we need to take action today to protect our students and staff and keep our schools safe,” he said. -he declares.

On Monday, in its efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the province announced that rallies of more than 50 people were prohibited. This policy would affect most schools.

Parents, staff and students at Irwin Park Elementary School in West Vancouver were informed on Sunday that someone from the school had tested positive for COVID-19.

Washington State to the south – a hotspot for COVID-19 – has already closed schools for at least six weeks, and on weekends Alberta has canceled all grades from Kindergarten to Grade 12 indefinitely. province due to the pandemic.

No matter what happens in the next few months, Fleming said that all students will receive a final grade.

“All students on the right track to move on to the next year in the fall will do so. For students in grades 10 and 11, graduation assessments will be postponed,” he said.

“I know that parents of Grade 12 students will have unique concerns. Every student eligible for grade 12 this year will graduate. ”

School daycares remain open

Even though the classrooms are closed, Horgan said the province will keep school day care open to provide child care for essential workers.

“Health care providers and other essential workers in the economy must have access to child care,” he said. “Parents should be reassured about this, but the situation is changing. If public health officials give us different directions, we will take different measures.”

According to Fleming, a small number of independent and public schools that are not yet on spring break have been asked to immediately stop teaching.

He asked parents and guardians to tell their children about the reasons for today’s announcements.

“The actions we are taking today are temporary,” he said. “We will resume normal school life later. In the meantime, beware of each other.”

