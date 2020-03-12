BEFORE CHRIST. Mountie accused of exposing underage girls at Vancouver private school

Last year, an RCMP officer was charged with a series of sexual offenses on the West Side of Vancouver, including indecency in a private girls’ school.

Andrew James Seangio, 35, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with seven counts of indecent acts, three counts of exposing himself to people under the age of 16, and one leader of voyeurism.

Seangio is an officer with the Richmond detachment. The alleged crimes occurred while he was not on duty and he is currently on active pay while an investigation into the internal code of conduct is underway.

“The allegations are cause for concern and do not meet our expectations,” said the Richmond RCMP Superintendent. Will Ng said in a press release.

Seangio was arrested for the first time in March 2019 after what has been described as a series of indecent acts outside the York House School in Shaughnessy. At the time, police said he was released without charge, but that he had to meet certain conditions.

Seangio’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 29. The RCMP reports that their status as a police officer is under continuous review.