BEFORE CHRIST. Port authorities prepare for arrival of cruise ship Grand Princess currently in quarantine

A quarantined cruise ship off the coast of California is expected to dock in British Columbia. in about a month and the city’s port authorities say they are working with the cruise line and the health authorities to make sure it poses no health risk.

The Grand Princess, with approximately 3,500 people on board, including 235 Canadians, has been ordered to maintain its position offshore after one traveler from a previous trip died of the disease and at least two others have been infected.

He is scheduled to arrive in Vancouver on April 2 and in Victoria on April 3.

“We will turn to the experts to tell us what needs to be done,” said Ian Robertson, CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbor Authority, in an interview with On the island Friday.

Robertson said the virus screening measures in place for passengers when the boat is in British Columbia, if any, will be at the discretion of local, provincial and federal health authorities.

He said that the port authority deals with ships several times a year that have had Norwalk virus outbreaks and in these cases, as will happen with the Grand Princess and all the others until the coronavirus is under control, the terminal will receive an “additional level”. of cleaning. “

In this photo provided by Michele Smith, a Coast Guard helicopter delivering virus detection kits hovers over the cruise ship Grand Princess off the coast of California on March 5. The boat is to arrive in Victoria, British Columbia. in April. (Michele Smith / The Associated Press)

Robertson said the ships themselves are still “rigorously cleaned” by the crew.

“I am confident that when this ship arrives, if it is still on time and is on schedule, it will be a very clean ship.”

In a statement, the Port of Vancouver said it is in talks with cruise line partners about any updated protocols and procedures in place for the next cruise season.

The port has indicated that a number of different organizations are also involved in these discussions, including the International Association of Cruise Lines, the Canada Border Services Agency, Transport Canada and Health Canada.

“Health Canada is the primary agency for which all agencies will seek advice and guidance, which we expect to be informed soon,” said the port.

On Thursday, the California Air National Guard delivered test kits to the cruise ship so that passengers can be tested for the virus.

“We will examine this for this vessel and all vessels until the virus is treated,” said Robertson.

Robertson said there have been no cruise ship cancellations for the spring so far.