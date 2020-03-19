BEFORE CHRIST. reports 40 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 271 with 1 new death

BEFORE CHRIST. the provincial health worker, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has announced 40 new cases of coronavirus in British Columbia. Thursday, bringing the total to 271.

Henry also announced a new death, bringing the total to eight. The death is linked to the Lynn Valley Care Center in North Vancouver.

Seventeen people are currently hospitalized, including five in intensive care.

As of Thursday, there were 152 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 81 in the Fraser Health region, 22 in the Island Health region, 12 in Interior Health and four in the North.

Henry stressed once again that the time is now “critical” to build a firewall against the disease.

A ban on gatherings of more than 50 people remains in effect, and anyone who returns to Canada after an international trip was ordered self-isolate for 14 days. The public was invited to take social distances by avoiding large gatherings and by standing two meters from each other as much as possible.

“There have been dramatic changes in our society and in the things we are doing here in British Columbia to slow this virus down,” she said.

Henry also encouraged people to spend time outside, but stressed that social distancing is “not optional”.

“I want to be very clear that everyone has to take these steps now. The importance cannot be understated,” she said.

Health Minister Adrian Dix has announced that the waiting period for the MSP for people returning to British Columbia. will be canceled for those returning from affected areas and for those outside of British Columbia. longer than is normally allowed.

Dix also echoed Henry’s urgent tone, saying that B.C. residents must act immediately to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further.

“Right now and in the days, weeks and months to come, we have to do what we are asked to do. We have to do it 100% … we have to do it until we tell us to stop, “she said. said.

Dix reported that 1.15 million people have now used the BC self-assessment tool and that 811 call center staff answered almost 2,000 calls on Wednesday alone.

In response to a question from a reporter about whether additional fans were purchased for British Columbia, he said the numbers would be announced once the shipment arrived.

Earlier on Thursday, the City of Vancouver officially declared a state of emergency, granting it increased powers.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced on Wednesday a provincial state of emergency ensuring that provincial and federal resources are provided jointly.

Trudeau announced Wednesday morning that Canada and the United States have agreed to temporarily close their common border non-essential travel.

If you have a story related to COVID-19 that we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at [email protected].