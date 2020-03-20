BEFORE CHRIST. reports 77 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 348, when restaurants close

BEFORE CHRIST. orders all restaurants to stop providing food services, while provincial health worker Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 77 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total to 348.

Of these, 200 are from the Vancouver coastal region, 95 from Fraser Health, 30 from Island Health, 19 from Interior Health and four from Northern Health.

“We are now at the point where the community you are in no longer matters,” said Henry. “We must take action across the province.”

Twenty-two people are now hospitalized, including 10 in intensive care. Six people have fully recovered.

A new health worker associated with the Dufferin Care Center, a long-term care home in Coquitlam, has been diagnosed with the virus. This case is now managed as an epidemic.

Henry said about two dozen health care workers in British Columbia are now affected, but none have serious illnesses. She acknowledged the growing anxiety that the health system would not have enough supplies to protect health care workers, saying that everything was done to guarantee the necessary resources.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said intensive care beds in the province now have 68.1% capacity as the health care system strives to increase the supply of all health supplies .

“This preparation is not what has happened in other jurisdictions. We have learned from what has happened in other jurisdictions,” he said.

“This has required extraordinary efforts from everyone in the acute care sector.”

Dix said front line workers are essential to the crisis and did not mince words describing the measures that would be taken to prevent people from accumulating supplies that could help them.

“We will track down and punish anyone caught for embezzlement – the best word is theft – all the supplies you need.”

Dix also spoke directly to health care workers, saying that they “worked wonders.”

“We are grateful. We are extremely grateful for all of your efforts. We are moving forward together on this threat, but we are not there yet.”

