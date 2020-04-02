Beijing 2022 planners assess impact of Tokyo postponement

BEIJING (AP) – Beijing 2022 Winter Games organizers say they will carry out a “detailed assessment” of the impact on their plans of the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics to next year .

In a statement released by the official Xinhua news agency, the Beijing 2022 organizers said they were in close communication with the International Olympic Committee to ensure that the “special situation” is properly managed.

The IOC and local organizers agreed last week to postpone the Tokyo Games for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The revised dates for Tokyo are from July 23 to August. 8, 2021. The Beijing Games are scheduled to open on February 4, 2022.

Although the Summer and Winter Olympics are now taking place within six months, the Beijing organizers say their preparations are well under way and that they have no intention of delaying the events.

“We believe both the Tokyo Summer Games and the Beijing Winter Games will be a success,” said the statement.

Beijing won the Games in 2015, beating Almaty, Kazakhstan in the vote to become the first city to win the Summer and Winter Olympics.

The Beijing urban center will host indoor events such as hockey and figure skating, mainly at venues used for the 2008 Summer Olympics.