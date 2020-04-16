Beloved deceased Muslim community advocate from COVID-19 reached thousands of volunteers

A tireless volunteer, a beloved teacher and much more simply “Babu Uncle” – members of the Muslim communities of Toronto and Halifax mourn the loss of Husain Bhayat, a man who is remembered as part of the foundation of the community, defined by his dedication to humanitarian causes and his kind and always smiling eyes.

Bhayat died Monday of COVID-19 at Credit Valley Hospital in Missisauga – his son and daughter, Muhammad and Zarina, were unable to hold his hand in his final moments due to the non-visit policies made necessary by the virus.

“You had no right to touch him at all. There was no kind of affectionate farewell or even just hanging on his hand,” Zarina told CBC News.

“He was unconscious, but couldn’t even hold his hand in the last few minutes … It was just very difficult.”

Bhayat, 83, started to have a fever and cough around March 23. Five days later, the family announced that they hoped to never hear: he had tested positive for the virus. Bhayat was admitted to hospital the same day and put on a ventilator three days later.

Just before, Zarina had the chance to speak with her father for the last time while he was still conscious.

“Her main concern at the end of this conversation was really to give all the love to the grandchildren,” she said. “” I think he was a little scared but he was always in a good mood; it was just his personality. “

Goodbye from afar

When things got worse, the hospital called and said they would allow two visitors. The family decided that Zarina and their mother would go with Bhayat.

Putting on dresses, masks and gloves, Zarina and her mother had to stay away while Bhayat walked away. Muhammad was sitting outside in the hospital parking lot on Facetime with his sister inside while they said goodbye to their father.

Muhammad Iqbal Bhayat, on the left, and Zarina Bhayat, on the right, are represented with their father, Husain Bhayat and their mother. (Muhammad Iqbal Bhayat / Facebook)

Bhayat was a constant presence at religious functions, community events, weddings and funerals. But because of the pandemic, those who knew and loved him were forced to remain physically separated for his own funeral prayers.

Instead of the thousands who would have gone to the mosque to honor it under ordinary circumstances, a hundred friends and relatives from across Canada, the United States, South Africa and India gathered virtually for an online funeral ceremony.

They shared their grief and stories, and comforted themselves through their screens – even managing a laugh or two when someone pushed the wrong button or forgot to turn on their microphone again.

For her children, it was a surreal experience – their grief mediated by technology and laptop screens.

As a child, Muhammad recalled that his father would insist that he come with him to almost all funerals. “I would say,” I don’t even know who that person is, “and he would say,” No, we have to honor. “

“A place of love”

COVID-19 got in the way. Rather than undergo the ceremonial washing and the funeral preparations, the body of Bhayat was given directly to the funeral home and taken directly to the cemetery.

Only ten people were allowed to attend his burial. But having touched as many lives as he did, Muhammad said that community members insisted that they be able to participate. The decision was therefore made to broadcast the burial online, where it was seen by thousands of people.

~ Inna lillahi wa inna lillahi rajioon ~ I attended a zoom burial today. 💔

Husain Ahmad Bhayat – affectionately known as Babu Uncle- wss from Gujarat, India. He was an educator, a tireless volunteer and a passionate grandfather. He died of complications from # COVID19 in Mississauga. – 1 pic.twitter.com/Ci2usg1GHe & mdash;@_shireenahmed_ In death, as in life, Bhayat was “a light,” said Shireen Ahmed, a writer and sports activist who grew up in Halifax and now lives in Toronto.

As a child, Ahmed knew Bhayat as the owner of one of the first Indian grocery stores in Halifax, where the smells of turmeric and coriander “coupled with his beautiful smile were a must” from his childhood.

“Babu Uncle” always put a few packs of his favorite double chocolate cookies aside when they were shipped from South Asia – he is just the kind of man he was, she recalls.

“This store was a place of love, food for our identity and affirmation of our community bond,” wrote Ahmed in a touching tribute to Bhayat on Twitter.

“When you come from a small immigrant community, these elders are all your parents. They are the pillars of your life. They float in your memories and remain anchored in your lived experience. And you miss them so much that it hurts.

‘We only live once’

Born in 1937 in India while under British rule, Bhayat was the first in his family to receive a university education. But he wanted more opportunities for his children and immigrated to Canada in the 1960s, settling in Nova Scotia, where he spent about four decades as a public school teacher.

After his retirement, Bhayat moved to Mississauga, where he dedicated himself to building the community. Human Concern International, Jame Masjid, the International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) and the American Federation of Muslims of Indian Origin are just some of the institutions to which Bhayat has devoted his energy and time.

Muhammad and Zarina say they are still learning how many causes he was involved in while people share stories about their father.

Born in 1937 in India, Bhayat was the first of his family to receive a university education. But he wanted more opportunities for his children and immigrated to Canada in the 1960s, settling in Nova Scotia. (Muhammad Iqbal Bhayat / Facebook)

“It was his mission and I will tell you that it energized him,” said Muhammad. So much so that when his children, then grown up, called him to speak, it was almost impossible to reach him.

“It was really a constant battle with us,” said Zarina, laughing. “We would say,” You have to rest. “And he said,” No, you only live once and you have to make a difference and you have to help people. “”

Through his volunteer work, Bhayat has touched the lives of people around the world, said an online tribute from the IDRF, calling him “a tireless champion of charitable causes in Canada and abroad.”

On its Facebook page, the IDRF highlighted some of Bhayat’s volunteer activities: fundraising for William Osler Hospital in Brampton, health and education projects in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, projects of drinking water in the Middle East and the Caribbean and sponsorship of future Syrian refugees. Canada.

“All of us who have had the pleasure of knowing him will be deeply missed by his wonderful personality, his courteous attitude and his friendly smile,” said the tribute.

A legacy that will remain

Yet under these unusual circumstances, the new coronavirus meant “a challenge in addition to a challenge” for Bhayat’s family. Relatives unable to be with his wife as she absorbs the reality of her loss, the familiar faces and customs being so much part of the mourning process in abeyance.

Bhayat’s wife, who was still less healthy than her husband, is still trying to cope with the sudden loss of her husband.

But even though their father is no longer with them, Mohammed and Zarina say that his lessons and his example leave a legacy that will remain with them forever.

Bhayat, Zarina recalled, always asked her to get more involved in her charity work. With a full-time job and a child, she told her, she just didn’t have the time.

“And now, when I look at how he helped over 70 charities, I can understand why he couldn’t understand me,” she said.

It was the same with Muhammad.

“The things he would do and that would exhaust me had just energized him,” he said with a smile.

“What would really honor his memory and what he would like is that it inspires other people to go out and do the same.”