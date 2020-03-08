Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are dating: report

Ben affleck and his co-star “Deep Water”, Ana de Armas, date, according to a new report.

Through People magazine, citing a source, the stars left Havana, Cuba, Saturday evening, and spotted making noises at the airport before boarding their private jet.

“They are definitely dating,” added the source.

The news comes after Affleck, 47, and Armas, 31, have recently been seen dining in Havana, where they stopped and smiled alongside fans and restaurant staff, images obtained from the Daily Mail show.

The stars would have become close during the filming of the drama directed by Adrian Lyne “Deep Water”, which ended weeks ago. According to exit, the two stars were spotted in more than one restaurant together and continued their getaway by shopping and taking a leisurely stroll through the streets of Havana.

In a photo obtained by the store, the actor seemed to have his arm wrapped on Armas’ shoulder while the duo was surrounded by nearly a dozen ecstatic fans. A spectator said We weekly the two were also spotted having fun in a T-shirt shop.

“These are just two of them and their driver. Ben was happy to take photos with the fans. Ben was in a very good mood, making faces in selfie with the fans,” said the eyewitness.

De Armas is originally from Cuba and studied theater in Havana, according to his IMDb page.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner – with whom he shares three children – for 10 years. After separation from Garner, 47, Affleck was linked to producer of “Saturday Night Live” Lindsay Shookus and model Shauna Sexton.

De Armas was said to have been married to actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013.

Representatives from Affleck and Armas did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News’s Melissa Roberto contributed to this report