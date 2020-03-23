Ben McAdams, hospitalized for respiratory problems after a diagnosis of coronavirus

representative Ben mcadams, D-Utah, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week said he was now in hospital and was getting better with the treatment after his admission last Friday with breathing difficulties.

He said in a statement, “I was admitted and received oxygen as I struggled to keep my blood oxygen at appropriate levels. I am now oxygen-free and feel relatively better and expect to be released as soon as doctors decide it is appropriate.

He added: “I am very grateful to the qualified medical staff at the hospital for their effective and efficient treatment, as well as their preparations.”

McAdams said he first fell ill with “mild and cold symptoms” soon after returning to Washington from Salt Lake City. He went to see his doctor the next day and began to isolate himself at home and hold meetings over the phone. After his symptoms worsened, including fever, dry cough, and difficult breathing, he said doctors examined him in a clinic and received his results last week.

Before his hospitalization, he had self-quarantined at home.

At least two other American lawmakers have announced that they have been diagnosed with the virus: Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., And representative Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Fla.

McAdams, a moderate, was elected in 2018 in the district with a republican tendency. McAdams previously served as mayor of Salt Lake County and state legislator. His district includes parts of the counties of Salt Lake and Utah.

Lee Ross of Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.