Ben Shapiro explains why Americans should take aid money for coronaviruses without a second thought

Conservative commentator Ben shapiro said Thursday that while some Americans may feel uncomfortable accepting government cash payments, coronavirus response bill, temporary economic relief is well deserved.

“In the past two weeks, 10 million Americans have applied for unemployment. It’s not just because of the coronavirus, it’s because of a forced shutdown by the federal government in almost every state Americans, “said Shapiro on “The Ben Shapiro Show”.

“When the economy hits a brick wall, the way the government made it hit a brick wall, it means that jobs are going to fall extraordinarily fast … that’s what’s going on here and it’s why the government is justified in closing the gap and why you are right to take the money. “

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits jumped to over 6.6 million last week, setting a new record for the second week in a row as more states and cities applied strict stay-at-home measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Claims between the period of March 21 to March 28 surpassed the previous week’s 3.3 million record, bringing the total number of Americans who have filed for unemployment in the past two weeks to nearly 10 million, which is an astonishing sign of the colossal economic damage inflicted. by the epidemic.

“It turns out that, contrary to popular belief of Bernie Sanders, business owners don’t have a lot of money in the back room that they store away from their employees … not the way it all works, “said Shapiro. .

“They completely took away your ability to work and they have to pay you for this privilege.” – Ben Shapiro

“Everyone depends on additional income … relying on revolving credit lines.”

Shapiro offered a creative analogy to illustrate the government’s responsibility to the American people in the context of the policy of social distancing and economic closure imposed by the federal government.

“It is not good for you to take money when the government drives a Ford F-150 through your front door … they now have to pay you.”

“Maybe they had a reason to do it that was appropriate … I think they probably did – but that doesn’t mean they don’t have to compensate you for it,” he said. -he explains.

“They’ve completely removed your ability to work and they have to pay you for that privilege at least until the ability gets a job renews.”

