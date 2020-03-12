Beothuk returned to Newfoundland after 191 years in Scotland

The remains of a Beothuk couple who were removed from a tomb in central Newfoundland and sent to Scotland almost two centuries ago have been returned to their home province.

The skulls of Nonosabasut and Demasduit were repatriated during a dark ceremony Wednesday evening at The Rooms, the archives and museum of the province of St. John’s.

“This is a sacred moment in our history for me,” said Chief Mi’sel Joe of the Miawpukek First Nation of Conne River, who started the campaign to return the remains about five years ago.

Premier Dwight Ball and leaders from the province’s five Aboriginal groups attended the ceremony.

“Just a few hours ago, the remains arrived here at The Rooms,” said Ball. “After almost 200 years, they are finally home.”

Scraps taken by the Scottish explorer

Demasduit was abducted by a European fur trapper in March 1819, in retaliation for an alleged robbery by his tribe.

Nonosabasut was killed while trying to save his wife, who was named Mary March by her English captors.

The murder and capture took place at a time when the number of Beothuk was decreasing and the group was on the verge of extinction.

Demasduit was taken to Twillingate and then to St. John’s, where she lived with her captor, John Peyton Jr.

She died of tuberculosis in January 1820 and was sent back to Beothuk land to be buried in Red Indian Lake, where Nonosabasut was also buried.

Years later, William Cormack, a Newfoundland explorer of Scottish origin, recovered the two skulls and a few funerary objects, which eventually made their way to Edinburgh.

They are almost at home. They are not quite at home yet. They are in this museum. – Mi’sel Joe

Demasduit and Nonosabasut were aunt and uncle of Shanawdithit, traditionally described as the last known Beothuk. Shanawdithit died in June 1829 in St. John’s, also of tuberculosis.

“Reminder of what colonialism can do”

At the ceremony, NunatuKavut President Todd Russell asked people to remember the disappearance of the Beothuk nation.

“To reflect on this sad, tragic and horrible period in our history and how it happened at any time, at any age is unacceptable. It is a blunt reminder of what colonialism can do and did “, did he declare.

NunatuKavut president Todd Russell asked people on Wednesday to remember the disappearance of the Beothuk nation. (Mark Quinn / CBC)

Joe began arranging for the remains of the Beothuk to be returned in 2015.

In February 2016, Ball wrote to National Museums Scotland requesting the return of the remains, but this request was denied. The museum said it did not meet the criteria set out in Scottish law for the repatriation of remains. He said he would only return the remains to the direct descendants.

Mélanie Joly, then Federal Minister of Heritage, informed the director of the National Museums Scotland that Canada would make an official request for the remains in August 2016.

Leaders representing all Aboriginal groups in Newfoundland and Labrador signed a letter requesting the return of the remains in May 2017.

On Wednesday evening, Joe thanked Ball for helping to bring the Beothuk remains to Newfoundland, but he slightly corrected Ball’s claim that they were now home. Joe would like the remains to be buried, but in such a way that they can no longer be disturbed.

“They are almost at home. They are not quite at home yet,” he said. “They are in this museum. I know we have a long way to go and we have a long discussion that has to take place and I am sure it will not be easy discussions, but we will get there.”

Chief Mi’sel Joe of the Miawpukek First Nation of Conne River made the first effort in 2015 to bring the remains back to Canada. (@ owl_eastern / Twitter)

