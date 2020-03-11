Bernie bows to math, but promises to pressure Biden over problems

** Want a FOX News half-time report in your inbox everyday? Register here.**

On the list: Bernie bows to math, but promises to press Biden on the problems – Trump’s efforts to minimize the failure of viral threats – War Eagle: Trump plumps for Tuberville – Pigs eat pedometer

BERNIE SIGNS UP AT MATH, BUT IS COMMITTED TO PRESS BIDEN ON QUESTIONS

AP: “Bernie Sanders says he is going ahead with his Democratic presidential campaign. He told reporters in Burlington Wednesday that he would not resign despite the major losses Joe Biden the night before. The Vermont senator’s path to presidential nomination has narrowed considerably after decisive losses for Biden in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi. Sanders admitted “we are losing the eligibility debate” to a candidate whom many Democrats believe have a better chance of defeating the President Donald trump in autumn. But he said he wanted to force Biden to face the problems of economic inequality and other issues important to supporters of Sanders. He said he plans to do so during the scheduled debate with Biden on Sunday. Sanders did not speak publicly to supporters on Tuesday evening. Pressure intensified on him to end his presidential candidacy and work to unify the party against Trump. “

Chait: How Dems’ misreading of 2016 created the Bernie bubble – NY Mag: “The second Sanders campaign has shown conclusively how the left misunderstood the electorate. It’s not just that Sanders has failed to inspire anything like the increased youth engagement that he has promised, or that he has failed to make meaningful progress with voters black. White working class and rural voters strongly opposed him. In Missouri and Michigan, these voters transformed the states he challenged closely four years ago into a rout for his opponent. Some rural counties have swung 30 points from Sanders 2016 to Biden 2020. The race candidate who forged a cross-industry workers’ coalition is actually Joe Biden. “

Clyburn: Stop it – Fox News: “Majority whip in the House Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., Seemed ready to cancel the Democratic primary race Tuesday evening and declare former Vice President Joe Biden the winner. In a conversation with NPR as the results arrived, Clyburn – who has already approved Biden – said that if Biden were to sweep all six contests, it would be best for the party to end the main race, debates and everyone. “ I think that when the night is over, Joe Biden will be the prohibitive favorite to win the Democratic nomination, and frankly, if the night ends as it started, I think it is time for us to close this primary, it is time for us to cancel the rest of these debates, “said Clyburn,” because you are doing nothing but getting yourself into trouble if you continue this contest when it is obvious that the numbers will not move for you. “

The biggest surprise of 2020? A nomination without drama – NYT: “Unlike 2016, when Mr. Sanders extended his race against Hillary Clinton with a winning streak in caucuses, a format in which he has excelled, this year’s schedule has many more traditional primaries, making it less likely that Sanders will increase margins and keep delegate count close . The result – as implausible as it may seem last month, when Mr. Biden went so badly in Iowa and New Hampshire that establishment Democrats have fantasized about a contested convention to arrest Mr. Sanders – is a race which could approach its functional end.

Bernie’s Lost Week – WaPo: “After suffering damaging losses during competitions on Tuesday, March 3, Senator Bernie Sanders had a critical week to increase his support, change the scenario and revitalize his campaign. Instead, he spent it largely in the fight against the party he hopes to lead. He accused former rivals of bowing to pressure from the establishment by approving Joe Biden. Some backers, including a senior surrogate, have made unsubstantiated claims that Biden is mentally deteriorating. And Sanders abruptly canceled a speech that his team said it would be an important statement about racial justice. … Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), A prominent Sanders supporter who campaigned with him, challenged Sanders supporters who attacked Warren. Warren’s decision not to approve Sanders after she left the race, while criticizing Sanders for his allies’ online taunts, was a notable criticism from an ideological ally. “

Alberta: Reason for GOP Concerns in Michigan Results – Politico: “[The] Michigan’s big jackpot for the day is not that Biden is a spectacular contender. The big point to remember is that it doesn’t have to be. Two things happened Tuesday in Michigan. First, democratic participation has exploded. Second, Biden fared much better with key demographic groups than Clinton four years ago. If any of these things happen in November, Trump will have trouble reclaiming the state. If both things happen, the president can say goodbye to Michigan’s 16 electoral votes – and with them, more than likely, the Wisconsin and Pennsylvania electoral votes. “

THE RULE BOOK: IMPROVING CHANCES AGAINST TYRANNIA

“If the representatives of the people betray their voters, then only resources remain in the exercise of this original right of self-defense which is essential for all positive forms of government and which, against the usurpations of national leaders, can be exercised with an infinitely better prospect of success than against those of the leaders of an individual state. “- Alexander Hamilton, Federalist # 28

TIME OUT: THE “BACKPACK PROBLEM”

Smithsonian: “Imagine you are a thief stealing a museum exhibit of mouthwatering jewelry, geodes and rare gems. You are new to this area, so you only brought one backpack. … How do you choose among the objects to maximize your loot? … This fictitious dilemma, the “backpack problem”, belongs to a class of mathematical problems known to push the limits of computing. And the backpack problem is more than a thought experiment. “Many of the problems we face in life, be it business, finance, including logistics, loading container ships, loading planes – these are all backpack problems,” says Carsten Murawski, professor at the University of Melbourne in Australia. … Researchers once took advantage of the complexity of the problem to create computer security systems, but these can now be solved because the problem has been so well studied. Today, as technology capable of breaking the locks on our digital communications is looming on the horizon, the backpack problem could inspire new ways to prepare for this revolution. “

TRUMP’S EFFORTS TO MINIMIZE THE FAILURE OF THE VIRUS THREAT

NYT: “The country’s best infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, said the days of threat reduction are over. “As a nation, we cannot do the kinds of things we did a few months ago,” said Dr Fauci to reporters. He said Americans, even those in communities not yet affected, “need to start taking seriously what you can do now” to prepare for the day “when the infections come, and they will – sorry to say sad to say – The briefing reflected the divide between Mr. Trump and his senior health officials, who offer sober assessments of the crisis. While Dr. Fauci and others displayed posters advising the public not to shaking hands, Mr. Pence made an effort to explain why the president himself continued to do so.… And as Mr. Trump emerged from midday discussions with Senate Republicans, his assessment was optimistic. ” Stay calm – it will go away, “he said, but there is no scientific assessment to back it up.”

Negotiations underway with Pelosi on rescue plan – Politico: “The White House and the President Nancy Pelosi began preliminary talks on Tuesday on a legislative package to boost the US economy amid the global coronavirus epidemic. But the House Democrats are advancing simultaneously with their own plan to counter the crisis which could get a vote as early as this week – showing that even the answer to a massive the public health emergency is collapsing according to partisan principles. President Donald trump Republican senators presented Republican senators with several potential actions that Congress could take as legislators seek to avoid the disastrous economic impacts of the virus – but it did not come up with a specific legislative package during their hour-long lunch on Tuesday , according to several participants. Trump – who was accompanied by the Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchinand chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow – was eager to show that it was taking charge of the federal response to the emerging crisis, including the potential financial fallout associated with it. “

Prepares for federal workers to stay at home – WaPo: “The Trump administration is fighting to develop contingency plans that would allow hundreds of thousands of employees to work remotely full time, an extreme scenario to limit the coronavirus which would test if the government can carry out its mission from home offices and kitchen tables. The Office of Personnel Management, which oversees the policy of 2.1 million employees, has urged agency heads in recent days to “immediately review” their telework policies, to sign documents with employees defining their functions, to deliver portable computers and to allow access to computer networks. The administration has not issued an extended mandate, but some offices have already taken action. On Monday evening, the Securities and Exchange Commission became the first federal agency in Washington to evacuate 2,400 employees from its headquarters after discovering that an employee could be infected. “

Tax day to delay – WSJ: “The Trump administration plans to extend the April 15 tax deadline for most taxpayers as well as small businesses as part of an effort to mitigate the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus,” said on Wednesday. treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin. Mnuchin said the delay would apply “to virtually all Americans except the super-rich,” and said officials would likely announce a decision soon. “

WAR EAGLE: TRUMP PLUMPS FOR TUBERVILLE

Fox News: “In a snub to his former attorney general, President Trump approved the former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville – Jeff SessionsMain opponent – in the race for the GOP Alabama Senate. “Tommy Tuberville is running for the US Senate of the Greater State of Alabama,” Trump tweeted Tuesday evening. “He is a REAL LEADER who will never give up MAGA / KAG, or our country!” Trump sacked Sessions as attorney general in November 2018 after he recused himself from the Justice Ministry’s Russian investigation. The sessions responded to Trump’s approval of Tuberville by tweeting, “ Of course, President Trump can approve anyone he chooses for the election of the U.S. Senate in Alabama. But the Constitution expressly authorizes the people of Alabama, and only them, to choose their senator. I intend to bring my case directly to the people of Alabama. “

Georgia County Sparks Controversy By Organizing Pseudo-Senate Election – Fox News: “An isolated county in northwest Georgia is trying to play the role of kingmaker in the controversial Senate race between GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler and GOP Rep. Doug Collins to the boredom of some Republicans. Floyd County, about an hour north of Atlanta, takes the unusual step of asking GOP voters in the May 19 elections to choose their preferred candidate for the United States Senate to gauge Loeffler’s support and Collins. The result is not official, but rather a poll conducted by ballot. GOP county officials argue that anyone who can win in Red Floyd County will have the momentum and a better deal to emerge as a winning GOP candidate in the November elections. … The State of Georgia will not hold primary elections for this seat of the United States Senate, but rather a wild election in the “jungle” in November when all the Republican and Democratic candidates will be on the ballot. The first two finalists – likely a Republican and a Democrat – will then head for second-round elections. “

BLEACHED

