Bernie Madoff should die in prison and not be granted compassionate release: Federal Prosecutor

Bernard MadoffAn embarrassing New York billionaire behind the largest Ponzi project in history, in prison despite a plea from a lawyer in his 80s that he should be allowed to spend his remaining days at home Should die, a federal prosecutor said in a submission on Wednesday night.

Last month, a lawyer for Madoff sought courteous release from the court, claiming that Madoff, sentenced to 150 years, had end-stage renal disease and has a life expectancy of less than 18 months.

John Gotty’s brother releases a thoughtful prison under Trump’s first step law

The US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York has declined strongly, claiming that Madoff’s crime was “unprecedented in scope and scale” and that his request should be denied.

“The Madoff crime was very bad,” the prosecutor said. “His text was reasonably long and should not be shortened.”

Prosecutors also said Madoff showed little or no regret for his crime.

“Since his ruling, Madoff has demonstrated a lack of understanding of the seriousness of his crimes and a lack of compassion for the victim, and emphasizes that he is not worthy of compassionate release,” said U.S. lawyer. The office wrote.

Madoff, who ran Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities in New York City, was found guilty of 11 crimes in 2009 involving billions of dollars of betting from thousands of investors over decades Was.

Exclusive: violent and sex offenders were released early under the “First Step Act” law

More than 500 Madoff victims wrote letters to a court opposing his early release.

One of the victims whose husband lost $ 850,000 to Madoff, Judge Denny Chin “They have been destroyed, not only alive, but also economically, mentally, mentally and physically …”

Another said, “I lost all the money and my 40-year-old husband committed suicide for his terrible crime. As far as I am concerned, he should spend the rest of his life in jail.”

A third victim told Chin that releasing Madoff was like “putting another knife in the victim’s heart.” CNBC reported.

The prosecution’s submission also notes that out of 520 letters from the victims sent to Chin, only 20 or 4 percent supported Madoff’s request to leave prison and live with friends. ing.

Individual letters will be published in the near future.

Madoff’s attorney, Brandon Sample, told Reuters, despite the government’s allegations, Madoff regrets his actions and his demands remain “expected.” I said.

Madoff’s case is one of the biggest tests of the First Steps Act, a bipartisan law endorsed by President Trump that gives early freedom to the elderly and poorly held prisoners.

Click here for FOX NEWS App

Some of the famous prisoners already released under the law Bernard EversFormer Chief of WorldCom Inc., convicted of one of the largest corporate accounting scandals in US history. Ebbers died a month after he was released. He was 78 years old.