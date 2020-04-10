Bernie runs away, but could still push Biden out of contention

Bernie Sanders may have abandoned the presidential race, but he still insists on winning the ideological war.

I do not quite understand the claim, because he was absolutely knocked out by Joe Biden in primary after primary. Once his plan to abolish private insurance was brought to the fore, Democratic voters opted for the former vice president in some cases by landslide margins. Maybe Sanders was just trying to appease his supporters.

Much of institutionalism suggests that the party is fortunate that Sanders will bow now, rather than leading the fight practically at convention, as it did against Hillary Clinton. But the most important question for Biden is whether he can win most of Bernie’s supporters in his efforts to beat President Trump.

Biden praised him, saying his rival is leading a “movement” and that he hears and sees their concerns. This is standard policy.

But the danger for Joe Biden is that if he goes too far to the left, he will swallow a poison pill that is much more likely to kill his candidacy in November.

Biden is already operating on a much more liberal platform than anything he and Barack Obama have adopted in their winning campaigns. He has already moved to the left on issues such as funding for abortion, climate change and a public health insurance option (after helping to pass ObamaCare). But it is precisely Biden’s image as a safer alternative – the one that opposes Medicare for All and the zillions of new spending – that allowed him to beat two dozen opponents.

Of them Washington Post columnists say Biden’s first pivot is about to be announced: lowering the age of health insurance to 60 and canceling all student debt for low and middle income borrowers who have gone into public colleges or historically black universities.

In his withdrawal speech, the greatest praise Sanders could muster was that Joe was a “decent guy”. He knows full well that a lack of enthusiasm will cause some of his fans to stay home, and some of the populists among them to defect to Trump (as happened in 2016).

Furthermore, what is this scourge of asking people in the next states to vote for him so that he has more weight for the delegates to the convention? What kind of withdrawal is it? You are inside or outside.

Sanders told Stephen Colbert that, even though he knew Biden would not adopt his platform, “I hope I can work with Joe and move him in a more progressive direction” so that he can attract “new people”.

But a new movement to the left would also divert some of the reliable Democratic voters that Biden, not the most charismatic of politicians, needs to get excited. And since when can the vanquished dictate the conditions of surrender?

Biden’s biggest problem is that the coronavirus has frozen the campaign to the point where Bernie bowing to reality is a story for a day. It was down on the home pages of major newspapers yesterday morning.

Here, Biden essentially becomes the Democratic candidate – something that most experts predict would never happen – and he doesn’t even get a victory lap. Normally, if Sanders was so inclined, they could organize a rally in the Midwest and raise their hands together.

Instead, Biden takes the crown at a time when Trump has a huge platform, with lengthy White House briefings, on the one issue everyone cares about. Biden has no role in the crisis, other than kibitizing from the sidelines – he and Trump have received a call that the president has welcomed – and this puts his campaign in limbo. He cannot even meet with donors to try to fill the huge financial resource gap.

The 77-year-old Democrat will hit the headlines exactly once between now and August, when he will announce which woman he has chosen as a running mate.

And will the agreement really be deleted? Biden himself says there is a good chance it will be a virtual event.

The absence of a four-day infomercial with howling crowds and 15,000 journalists in town would certainly hurt the challenger. A convention that is little more than a webcast would not excite many people. If the Dems become virtual, it’s likely that the Republicans would also do it the following week, rather than going to Charlotte. But the incumbent does not need a convention bump as much as Biden.

The flip side, while Biden waits behind the scenes, is that Trump will likely win or lose based on his handling of the pandemic. The only silver lining for Biden is that this campaign will actually be much shorter, leaving less time for the blunders and faux pas that spoiled its main race.