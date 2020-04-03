Bernie Sanders calls for $ 2 billion monthly payments and rent freeze in next stimulus package

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Senator Bernie Sanders renews efforts for “emergency payment” of $ 2,000 per month for each American until coronavirus epidemic “spent.”

The monthly payments – along with a freeze on monthly rents and mortgage payments – are part of a high-priority list of priorities that the progressive Vermont senator said on Friday that he would like to see in a possible fourth relief program against coronaviruses which Congress take into account.

President Trump promulgated a huge $ 2 trillion stimulus package known as the CARES Act a week ago, which was passed overwhelmingly in a bipartisan congressional vote.

The measure – intended to help workers, small businesses and large businesses survive a devastating economic slowdown caused by the closure of economic activity, while most Americans snuggle up in their homes to prevent the spread of the virus deadly COVID-19 – included a one-time check for $ 1,200 for individuals earning up to $ 75,000 per year. The allowance, which offered less benefit to those earning more than $ 99,000 a year, also included additional payments of $ 500 per child.

Many Democrats, as well as Sanders, have argued that the single payment was not enough to help workers.

“We have to provide direct and recurring monthly payments to every person in the country, regardless of income, tax return or immigration status. It means reaching everyone in the United States, including the undocumented, homeless, unbanked and young adults excluded from CARES ACT, “said Sanders in a message on his campaign website.

Sanders – who stays in the race for the democratic presidential nomination even if it drags considerably former vice president Joe Biden – had originally proposed payments of $ 2,000 per month in mid-March, when the CARES law was first debated by lawmakers.

The senator also proposes that the next stimulus package should require workers to be kept on the payroll, using Medicare to help cover health care costs, insisting that the administration use the Defense Production Act more aggressively. to push the private sector to produce essential ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors and nurses struggling with the pandemic, the risk premium for those in the front line of the emergency, 600 billion dollars in direct aid to states and cities; and emergency food for millions of hungry families.

“At this unprecedented moment in modern American history, it is imperative that we respond in an unprecedented manner. This means that Congress must pass the most daring law ever written in modern history in the very near future, “said Sanders.

Trump appeared to support the possibility of some sort of additional stimulus package, which he said he hoped to include funding for infrastructure.

“With US interest rates at ZERO, now is the time to make our decades-long infrastructure bill,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “It should be VERY BIG & BIG, two trillion dollars, and just focus on jobs and rebuilding our country’s once great infrastructure! Phase 4.”

But the two main Republicans in Congress – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California – have so far indicated that they are opposed to a quick decision to adopt another stimulus package.