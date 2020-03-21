Bernie Sanders’ coronavirus aid plan could cost more than $ 10 trillion

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders plan to help Americans through the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic could cost more than $ 10 trillion depending on the duration of the crisis.

“We have to send emergency cash payments of $ 2,000 to every person in America every month for the duration of this pandemic,” he tweeted on Saturday.

This is a significant increase compared to what is currently being considered in the Senate, namely $ 1,200 per adult and $ 500 per child. The money would not be returned to those earning more than $ 100,000 and would be phased out for incomes below that.

Sanders’ plan, however, gives no indication of being less for children, nor any other factor of exclusion. He previously said that the price of his plan as a whole – which includes other benefits such as expanding access to health care and helping unemployment – was around $ 2 trillion.

But, with more than 300 million Americans, this would theoretically mean spending $ 600 billion every month during the crisis. While some politicians have said the crisis may only last a few months, other predictions have been more dramatic.

The federal government’s plan to fight coronavirus, obtained by The New york times, warned that a pandemic “will last 18 months or more”. If that were the case, the costs of only one part of the plan would cost more than $ 10 trillion.

And that’s just one aspect of what Sanders wants to do to kick-start the economy after the crisis. Friday he said that Medicare should cover all healthcare expenses linked to the pandemic.

“Right now 87 million Americans are neither insured nor underinsured. Our profit-oriented health care system is a danger to our people. During this crisis, Medicare should cover all health care treatments free of charge, including testing, treatment and a possible vaccine against coronaviruses, ”he tweeted.