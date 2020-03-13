Bernie Sanders’ Coronavirus Plan: What is it?

As the number of coronavirus case in the United States stands at least 1,700 on Friday morning, the two main Democratic presidential candidates have taken President Trump to the task of his administration’s response to the disease, while deploying their own plans on how to fight the virus.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders compared the way the United States should respond to the pandemic, declared this week by the World Health Organization, to “the scale of a major war”. He outlined his vision for how the government should fight the coronavirus in a speech on Thursday.

Here’s how Sanders would fight the disease officially known as COVID-19.

Emergency

Sanders warned Thursday that “the number of victims” of the coronavirus “may in fact be even higher than what the armed forces experienced during World War II.” He said he would declare a national emergency if he was president and called on Trump to do the same.

Trial

Sanders lamented that the US medical system currently does not have the means to deal with a worst-case coronavirus epidemic.

He said government should “react aggressively to make sure that we actually have the latest and most effective tests available and the fastest ways to handle those tests”. The processing time for coronavirus tests has been one of the most criticized elements of the Trump administration’s response to the epidemic, and it announced measures to speed up testing on Friday morning.

Equipment and staff

Sanders also stressed the need for additional medical equipment to deal with an influx of patients with respiratory symptoms caused by the new coronavirus.

“None of the medical experts I have spoken to dispute that there is a significant shortage of intensive care units and ventilators needed to respond to this crisis,” said Sanders. He called on the government to work “aggressively” with private companies to ensure that hospitals have this equipment.

In addition, Sanders asked, “Resident doctors, retired health professionals and other medical personnel to help us deal with this crisis.”

Fresh

“The pharmaceutical industry must be unequivocally informed that the drugs it is making for this crisis will be sold at cost,” said Sanders on Thursday. He said he would not tolerate “prices or profits”.

Economic relief

Sanders called for help for those who lose their jobs or can’t work because of the coronavirus, “instead of giving more tax breaks to the top 1% and big business.”

The Vermont senator recommended 100 percent wage compensation capped at $ 60,000 per year for those who lose their jobs, as well as help for tip workers in restaurants and other establishments that see fewer customers while people stay at home to avoid spreading the disease.

Sanders would also have school meals delivered to students’ homes, impose a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, build emergency shelters for the homeless, and ban utilities from shutting down services for those who run out of money.

The Democratic Socialist senator also said that he would provide emergency loans to small and medium enterprises.

“Medicare-for-all”

He also cited the epidemic to renew his call for his signing policy. Sanders said that if the United States had already implemented its “Medicare-for-all” proposal, they would be better able to fight the coronavirus pandemic because people would not be as reluctant to seek treatment.

In the meantime, he said, the government should “make it clear that in the midst of this emergency, everyone in our country, regardless of income or place of residence, should be able to obtain all the health care he needs at no cost. “

Sanders stressed that any coronavirus vaccine must also be free.

Paul Newshaus Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.