Bernie Sanders’ global supporters upset over suspending White House bid

When Sen. Bernie Sanders abandoned of the race for President, his staunch devotees of the planet were left with many difficult emotions.

Progressive from all corners of the globe, centrists and conservatives have underestimated the lingering strength of his anti-establishment sentiment.

Sanders, I-Vt., Has enjoyed massive international approval among young and old progressives, whether or not they have voted – since they have had a voice.

Martin Rosengaard, a handsome artist from Denmark, told Fox News: “I mainly supported Bernie for her position against the influence of business and extreme wealth on political institutions. America must repair itself for your democracy to prosper. “

He and other Sanders fans around the world have said that the senator’s policy may seem normal to them in their country, but too radical in the United States. The centrist liberals and Sanders, the main progressive, clashed throughout elementary school over policy issues such as the “Medicare-for-all” universal health plan.

Lion O. King, a folk musician and model in Germany said hes followed America’s policy closely, especially during the coronavirus.

“It is shameful to see how the United States of America – amid the ravages of a global pandemic – is cementing its status as a developing country by wooing a wealthy ruling class in the guise of entrepreneurial freedom,” said he told Fox News.

He said he believed the Sanders agenda was essential for the country’s future: “The United States has abolished slavery and waged several wars – but have their citizens ever resisted the greatest of all lies so deeply rooted in the American promise: that you are solely responsible for living your best life? I do not think so. It is time to transform consciousness. “

Sanders endorsed main rival former vice president Monday in joint online appearance Joe Biden.

The support marked a crucial development for Biden, who had to bridge the party’s ideological divide to unite voters against President Trump in November.

Already, an American for Sanders chose not to vote then.

“I knew Bernie was a long shot, so I’m not shocked that he was away. Biden and Trump both plan to exploit the poor, bomb the poor abroad, and grope women. There is no difference for me between these two. I might be able to vote for some contests, but the presidential race doesn’t offer me any options, so I’ll leave that aside, “said Thomas Westgard of Indiana said.

A former Biden aide accused the alleged Democrat candidate of having sexually assaulted her in the early 1990s while he was a senator. Tara Reade alleged that the assault took place in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the spring of 1993. She filed a police report in Washington last Thursday saying that she was the victim of a sexual assault by an anonymous person in 1993. Biden’s campaign has denied the charges.

Westgard added: “I am disappointed that Bernie’s campaign is actually over. He was the only candidate to come up with policies that serve my interests: a more level playing field for small and large businesses, a social safety net , reasonable wages and conditions for workers, basic things that were a policy for Democrats and Republicans two generations ago. “