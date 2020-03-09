Bernie Sanders on stage at Fox News Town Hall in Michigan on the eve of the pivot primary

Bernie Sanders slated to go on stage at a Fox News city hall at 6:30 p.m. ET in Detroit, Michigan, as the struggling Democratic presidential candidate hopes a win in the primary to do or die Tuesday in the State despite worrying survey figures.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will host the second Sanders Fox News town hall in the electoral cycle. During the April event, a combative Sanders make no excuses for his wealth, and recognized that his plans would result in higher taxes for many Americans.

Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington will also hold primaries on Tuesday, and 352 combined delegates will be at stake. The 125 promised delegates from Michigan are perhaps the biggest prize of the day and offer to Sanders the possibility of reducing the advance of 91 delegates from Joe Biden.

Sanders won the Michigan primary against Hillary Clinton in 2016 after being beaten on Super Tuesday, but this year polls show as much as two dozen points. Biden overtakes Sanders by 51 to 36 percent among Michigan’s true Democratic presidential voters, a Monmouth University survey released Monday showed.

SANDERS hires advisor who blamed America for September 11

A question pending before Tuesday is whether Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who quit the race last week, will approve Biden or Sanders. So far, she has refused to support either, a particularly frustrating development for Sanders, who could use Warren’s help to unify the progressives in the same way that Biden was able to rally the moderates.

Sanders has scoffed at suggestions he might give up if he doesn’t win Michigan, but his travel calendar underscores its importance. He canceled a trip to Mississippi and has made five campaign stops across Michigan since Friday. And he was holding a roundtable in Detroit on Monday with health experts to discuss the spread of the new coronavirus.

Sanders accused Biden of relying on billionaires to finance his campaign, but also says he is now running against “the Democratic establishment.” The senator told Fox News on Sunday that he would win Michigan and repeated it at a rally in Grand Rapids, but added the major warning to supporters that he would only withdraw it “if we let’s stay together, we get our friends to vote. “

FLASHBACK: AT TESTY FNC TOWN HALL, SANDERS MAKES NO EXCUSATION FOR MILLIONS

Sanders will not say whether he personally pressured Warren for his approval. He managed to get the support of Jesse Jackson, who said that the time had not come for a centrist compromise.

“With the exception of Native Americans, African Americans are the most socially and economically backward people in the United States and our needs are not moderate,” Jackson said at the Sanders gathering in Grand Rapids. “A people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate path.”

Yet one of Sanders’ most prominent supporters, New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, spoke much more conciliatively to more than 10,000 people on the University of Michigan campus on Sunday evening, declaring, “In order for us to win, we must grow. “

“We have to be inclusive. We need to bring more people into this movement, “she said, urging Sanders supporters to get rid of” cynicism and exclusion “and” spin around in an embracing stance, where everyone is the welcome to a popular movement. “

Sanders hopes to do well on Tuesday in Washington State, but could face obstacles in Mississippi and Missouri. Sanders’ team recognizes that he will also have a hard time facing the Florida primary next week, where the senator’s past defense against Fidel Castro is looming. He could also face long chances in Ohio and Illinois – especially if he underperformed in Michigan. These two states also vote on March 17.

The wild card next week could be Arizona, where Sanders will have solid support from the Latinos, which brought him to victory in California.

The complex arithmetic of how delegates are won allows a winning candidate Tuesday to harvest more delegates with a smaller margin of victory than any other evening. This gives Biden the opportunity to significantly increase his lead over Sanders or for Sanders to close the gap.

Delegates are allocated proportionally, mainly in the Congress districts. And nearly two-thirds of Tuesday’s districts have strange amounts of delegates to win.

When there is an odd number of delegates available, it means that one of the two candidates will have more delegates. In districts with an even number of delegates, proportional distribution means that in close races, the two candidates get the same number of delegates and this makes it more difficult for Sanders to catch Biden. After March 17, most delegates are in districts with an even number of delegates.

MARCH 10 PRIMARY: STATES AND CHALLENGES

On Monday, the town hall of Sanders Fox News will be the eleventh town hall of the current electoral season organized by Fox News and the tenth with a Democratic presidential candidate. FNC’s first town hall with Sanders holds the record for the most watched town hall in the 2020 electoral cycle with nearly 2.6 million viewers.

Recent Fox News town halls were held with Democratic presidential candidates at the time, Mike Bloomberg and Senator Amy Klobuchar, both co-moderated by Baier and MacCallum, as well as former mayor Pete Buttigieg, moderated by Chris Wallace.

Brian Flood and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.