Bernie Sanders skips Senate procedural vote and chats with members of `` Squad '' live

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Missed a Vote in the Senate Sunday to broadcast live from his Burlington home with representatives of “Squad” members. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., And Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

The Senate vote was to consider a $ 1.4 trillion phase three stimulus package to help businesses devastated by the slowdown in the coronavirus epidemic.

During its live broadcast, Sanders lambasted the package proposed by the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“It’s hard for me to believe that in the midst of this terrible crisis, we have a Republican Senate bill that would give the Trump administration a blank check to distribute corporate welfare to virtually all businesses in America with no strings attached on how they can protect workers in that country, “said Sanders.

The Senate failed to advance with the package in the midst of strong Democrat opposition.

Meanwhile, many Democrats have complained that the humanitarian aid project does not go far enough to provide health care and unemployment assistance to Americans, and has failed to curb a humanitarian aid project. $ 500 billion “slush fund” for businesses. Democrats have said the ban on corporate takeovers is weak and executive compensation limits will only last two years.

“What we are seeing today with the GOP bill in the Senate is just a complete mockery of the public service,” Ocasio-Cortez said in the livestream. “We are supposed to be there to help people. What Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans just presented was just a bundle of corporate sweeteners to give Trump a blank check [Treasury Secretary Steven] Mnuchin. “For his part, McConnell said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.,” Poured cold water over the whole process “by leading the Democrats’ opposition in the House.

Sanders denounced the airline, hospitality and even candy industry bailouts, saying the industries “are not talking about how they are going to protect workers.”

BERNIE SANDERS CORONAVIRUS SUPPORT PLAN COULD COST OVER $ 10 trillion

Sanders reiterated once again that the federal government must act “no matter the cost” to stem the economic damage from the pandemic.

“I know some of my Republican colleagues are talking about, damn it, a one-time payment of $ 1,000, it’s going to really, really last for two or three weeks, and what happens next?” Said Sanders.

“We must act in an unprecedented way, no matter what it costs,” added the senator. “It means the guarantee [to] every man, woman and child in this country that we make them hope for and we are not going to leave them behind. “

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders has repeatedly requested that “emergency cash payments” be sent to every American every month for the duration of the pandemic.

The White House and Republicans in Congress supported similar payments, but on a smaller scale.