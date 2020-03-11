Bernie Sanders will make a statement after Biden’s primary losses

It’s not just trouncing Senator Bernie Sanders endured from Democratic presidential nomination rival Joe Biden Tuesday evening.

The way forward also seems weaker and weaker for the single runner.

BIDEN’S ‘JOE-MENTUM’ GROWS AFTER ANOTHER TOUR OF GREAT PRIMARY WINS

After being clubbed by the former vice-president of Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho – and having failed to break into Washington State – the populist senator who makes his second consecutive candidacy for the White House headed for Burlington, Vermont. It is shocking to note that he gave a speech at night in prime time.

But now Fox News has learned that Sanders plans to make a press statement Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, from Burlington.

It is unknown whether he will give up or continue.

Biden, almost left for political death just two weeks ago, had a successful performance in Tuesday’s contests, which strengthened its lead in the race very important for delegates to the presidential convention and further strengthened its status undisputed leader of the nomination. And Biden’s solid performance presented Sanders with a tough choice to pursue his White House bid because any realistic chance of winning the nomination quickly vanishes.

Beginning with his overwhelming victory in South Carolina a week and a half ago followed by skyrocketing victories three days later on Super Tuesday, Biden assembled a large coalition of voters – a solid winner among African American voters, women , suburbs and rural voters. Sanders remains strong among young voters but failed to develop his base, and his argument for eligibility with white working-class voters was shattered by Biden in the Michigan primary.

“The whole point of the Sanders campaign’s eligibility was that it can win a broad coalition on the one hand, and it can increase participation on the other. Based on the actual total of votes to date, it has also been unable to do so. Joe Biden did it, ”said Mo Elleithee, founding executive director of the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service and Fox News contributor.

As Sanders hangs out with top advisers on Wednesday, the upcoming primary calendar will only make things worse when his nomination window closes.

The big states of Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Arizona will all hold primaries next Tuesday, followed by Georgia a week later. Sanders lost these five states in the 2016 Democratic race for possible candidate Hillary Clinton.

At the last count, Sanders had slipped more than 160 delegates behind Biden, and it is extremely difficult for the senator to catch up in the next competitions.

AOC ON BIDEN’S WINS: ‘THERE IS NO SUGAR’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – a supporter and surrogate for Sanders who is extremely influential among young progressive voters – said in an Instagram video Tuesday night that “there is no sugar, tonight is a tough night “.

“Tonight is a difficult night for the movement as a whole,” added the New York lawmaker.

Sanders is now facing calls from Biden supporters to stop him.

“Quite frankly, if the night ends as it started, I think it’s time for us to close this primary. It is time for us to cancel the rest of these debates, “said representative James Clyburn of South Carolina – the third highest-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives – on Tuesday evening.

Clyburn – the highest-ranking African-American in the House and a prominent Biden supporter and surrogate whose approval helped boost the former vice president in South Carolina – argued that if Sanders continues his campaign, ” you are doing nothing but getting you in trouble if you continue this contest when it is obvious that the numbers will not move for you. “

CALL ALL THING? SOME BIDEN SUPPORTS SAY IT’S TIME FOR SANDERS TO STOP

But Donna Brazile, a Fox News contributor and former president of the National Democratic Committee, disagreed.

“I believe the debate should continue. I think that Senator Sanders and Vice-President Biden should sit down and have a very civil conversation on some of the very big problems facing our country,” she said. declared Wednesday morning. “Fox & Friends“” Now is not the time to call the end of the process. “

The next debate mentioned by Clyburn should take place Sunday evening in Arizona.

“I understand he is very determined to make his case during the debate on Sunday,” representative Ro Khanna of California said Wednesday morning.

Khanna, co-chair of Sanders’ national campaign, said in an interview with CNN that Sanders is “reasonable.” He understands where the delegates are, but he also understands that less than half of the delegates have been counted, that debates can change the conversation. And he is determined to continue the debate and to set out his vision. “

Before the results on Tuesday evening, the campaign committee for gradual change – which had supported Senator Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy for the White House – urged Sanders to stay in the running at least during Sunday’s debate.

On Wednesday morning, CPCC co-founder Adam Green told Fox News that “the progressive world wants a Bernie debate against Biden, like all democratic voters. Not because it will likely change the outcome, but because in order not to change the outcome, Biden must withstand individual scrutiny similar to a debate with Trump. And he would need to cement certain popular progressive positions on which Bernie challenges him. All of this makes us more likely to defeat Trump. “

If the debate takes place, Sanders cannot however applaud the public. The National Democratic Committee announced on Tuesday that the public was concerned about concerns over coronaviruses.

NO LIVE DEBATE IN NEXT DEBATE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

Concerns over the ever-increasing threats from the virus also forced the two candidates to cancel their main nightly rallies, which were slated for Cleveland. Sanders feeds on the energy of his large campaign rallies, which will likely disappear in the future.

As some Biden supporters begin to ask Sanders to end his White House offer, the former vice president hands an olive branch to his rival and the legion of senators from younger supporters. Having Sanders and his supporters on his side is crucial to Biden’s efforts to unite the party to try to defeat Trump in the November general election.

Biden said Tuesday evening near his national campaign headquarters in Philadelphia, “I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and passion. We share a common goal and together we will defeat Donald Trump. We will defeat him together. “

The Biden campaign told Fox News on Wednesday that the former vice president and the senator had no telephone conversation on Tuesday evening. It was not known if the two candidates would speak later on Wednesday.

Now it’s Sanders’ turn to make a crucial decision: continue his offer to the White House or end his campaign.

Asked three days ago about “Fox News Sunday” if he would stop his campaign if he lost Michigan, which was the biggest prize of the six states that held contests on Tuesday, Sanders said: “I would not consider definitely not give up. “

But he also pointed out on ABC’s “This Week” that he was “not a masochist who wants to stay in a race that cannot be won.”