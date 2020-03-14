Bernie Sanders Wins Northern Mariana Islands Caucuses

Senator Bernie Sanders On Saturday, he won the Democrat Caucuses in the Northern Mariana Islands, assuring four other delegates in his fierce battle to beat former Vice President Joe Biden for the party’s nomination.

The self-proclaimed democratic socialist won four of the six delegates, while Biden won the other two, according to the Associated Press, which also reported that Biden’s advance is now reduced to 154 delegates.

DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS OF THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS: HERE ARE THE DELEGATES

An island chain in the northwest Pacific Ocean, the Northern Mariana Islands is one of the many American territories in which the Republican and Democratic parties have a say in the choice of presidential candidates, even if its citizens do not cannot vote in presidential elections.

Sanders emerged as the favorite in the early primary contests, but Biden quickly overtook him as the primary field narrowed and the race shifted to more diverse states. The former vice president won major victories in Super Tuesday and Super Tuesday 2.0 this week.

Nola Hix, president of the Democratic Party of the United States, said 134 people gathered on the Pacific Island chain of about 53,000 on Saturday.

Hillary Clinton won the Democratic Caucus of the Northern Mariana Islands from 54% to 34% in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

American Samoa is to date the only other territory to vote in the Democratic primary. Mike Bloomberg won his Super Tuesday caucus with 50 percent of the vote, winning four delegates, while Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard finished second with 29 percent, winning two delegates.

Puerto Rico will hold its Democratic primary on March 29, affecting a total of 51 promised delegates.

Tyler Olson and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.