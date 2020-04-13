Bernie supports Biden | Fox News

** Want a FOX News half-time report in your inbox everyday? Register here.**

On the list: Bernie supports Biden – Trump says he controls reopening alone – Dems keep up pressure for new bailout – When no one will need a cold

BERNIE RETURNS ITS SUBMISSIONS

Fox News: “Sen. Bernie Sanders approved Joe Biden for the president on Monday, less than a week after he suspended his own campaign for the nomination of the Democratic Party. The Vermont senator made the announcement during a live virtual event with Biden. … “So today, I ask all Americans, I ask all Democrats and all independents, I ask many Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I support, to do certain that we defeat someone who, I believe, and I speak just for myself now, is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country ”, he underlined. The announcement calms speculation over whether and when Sanders would officially support his former main rival. In particular, he did not approve the suspension of his campaign last week. At a curious moment during this announcement, Sanders even stressed the importance of continuing to win delegates for his own campaign so that he could exert “influence” on the party platform. “

Ocasio-Cortez calls Biden awareness “almost insulting” – NYT: “The progressive wing of the Democratic Party fell flat during this year’s presidential primary, and the representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez known. Even before Senator Bernie Sanders retired from the race last week, making former Vice-President Joseph R. Biden Jr. the presumed party candidate, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez pondered the lessons the left must learn to succeed. But in the short term, Democrats are desperate to defeat President Trump in November, and Mr. Biden made political overtures to unite the party. … “They made this olive branch float to the left, gradually lowering the Medicare age to 60. And it’s almost insulting. I think Hillary [[[[Clinton] was looking for policies that lowered it to 50. So we are talking about a “progressive concession” which is 10 years worse than what the candidate had in 2016. “”

Former Sanders spokesperson calls allegations of Biden’s sexual assault “credible” – Fox News: “Former National Press Attaché for Vermont Senator’s Presidential Campaign Bernie Sanders, Now Suspended, Qualified Charge of Sexual Assault Against Presumed Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden in Weekend Tweet weekend, as Biden’s campaign continues to categorically refute this claim. Briahna Joy Gray, who has been on a tear on social media against Biden since Sanders suspended his presidential campaign last week, called the complaint against Biden by a woman named Tara Reade “[c]sexual assault allegations “in a Sunday tweet highlighting a variety of issues on which the Sanders campaign largely avoided challenging Biden in the Democratic primary. (She didn’t name Reade in the tweet, but hers is the only known assault allegation against Biden.) Among the others “[i]According to Bernie, the problems that Bernie (generously) never raised against Biden are a “pattern of unwanted contact … Burisma” and “[l]ying abt civil record. »»

Swing State Struggles Make Biden’s Way More Difficult – NYT: “President Trump and Joe Biden start the general election campaign locked in a highly competitive contest that is still going on according to the lines of the 2016 presidential election, according to national polls and the battlefields of the states. If anyone has the advantage, it’s Mr. Biden. He leads by an average of six points in the national live polls of registered voters. But the election will be decided by voters in the battlefield states, not by nationally registered voters, and there the story is not as clear or rosy for Mr. Biden. Right now, a reasonable estimate is that Mr. Biden scores four or five points lower among likely voters in critical states than among voters registered nationally. Consequently, he only has a narrow and tenuous edge in the race for the Electoral College, if he does. “

THE REGULATIONS: WHAT DOESN’T DO

“The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive and judicial, in the same hands, whether they are one, a few or more, and whether they are hereditary, self-appointed or elective, may rightly be defined as the very definition of tyranny. ” – James Madison, Federalist # 47

TIME OUT: JUST WILD ABOUT HARRY

Easter Sunday marked the Diamond Jubilee of Harry TrumanPresidency. 75 years ago, an unrecognized Missouri politician who himself did not know much about what was going on in the Roosevelt administration was propelled onto the world stage at one of the crucial moments of the history of humanity. Truman’s surprise presidency and his surprising success in leading the country until the end of the Second World War and its consequences were remarkable in many ways. One of the reasons the Americans responded so well to their new commander-in-chief was that he, with humble roots and simple manners, seemed to be living proof that it was government. Abraham Lincoln had described, “of the people, by the people, for the people”, had not perished from the earth. People at the Truman Library and Museum in Independence, Mo. have many special ways to explore and learn about Truman even if they cannot celebrate as they wish. Click on here to explore.

Flag on the coin? – Write to us at [email protected] with your advice, comments or questions.

DASHBOARD

TRUMP JOB PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 46 percent

Average disapproval: 49 percent

Net score: -3 percent

Change from a week ago: ↓ 3.6 points

[[[[Average includes: Fox News: 49% agree – 49% disagree; Monmouth University: 46% agree – 49% disagree; Quinnipiac University: 45% agree – 51% disagree; CNBC: 46% approve – 43% disagree; CNN: 44% agree – 53% disagree.]

WANT MORE SEMESTER REPORT?

You can join Chris and Brianna every day on Fox Nation. It will be the same behind the scenes look at your favorite political note, only from their distant locations during this unprecedented period. Click here to register and watch!

TRUMP SAYS IT ONLY ORDERS REOPENING

AP: “President Donald trump On Monday, he said he was the ultimate decision-maker on how and when to ease the nation’s social distancing guidelines when he was eager to reopen the coronavirus-stricken country as soon as possible. Local governors and leaders, who have put in place mandatory restrictions that have the force of law, have worried that Trump’s plan to restore normalcy will cost lives and prolong the duration of the epidemic. Under the Constitution, public health and safety is primarily the domain of state and local officials and it was unclear which authorities, if any, Trump could use to overturn their decisions. … Speaking to Twitter on Monday, Trump said that some “said it was the governor’s decision to open the states, not the president of the United States and the federal government. Let him be understood that it’s incorrect… it’s the president’s decision, and for many good reasons. ””

Trump touts efforts to raise energy prices and promises further hikes – WSJ: “President Trump said a coalition of 23 countries, which reached a deal on Sunday to deal with a global oil glut, aims to cut production by 20 million barrels of oil a day, more than double of the number originally revealed. The president, in Twitter messages on Monday morning, said the initial announcement that countries would cut 9.7 million barrels a day of oil from world markets did not reflect the true magnitude of the cuts. “Having been involved in the negotiations, to put it mildly, the number OPEC + is seeking to reduce is 20 million barrels a day, not the 10 million that are commonly reported,” the president wrote. “

Trump elevates cabinet and family members to economic task force – Fox News: “The president’s tweet comes as the task force is being formed in the White House. Sources told Fox News on Monday that[The”Openourcountry”workinggroupthatTrumpfirstsellslastandwhichshouldbeofficiallypresentedwillbepresidedoverbytheWhiteHousemanager[the‘OpeningourCountry’taskforcewhichTrumpfirstteasedlastFridayandissettobeformallyintroducedTuesdaywillbechairedbyWhiteHouseChiefofStaff[Legroupedetravail”Ouvrirnotrepays”queTrumpad’abordtaquinévendredidernieretquidevraitêtreofficiellementprésentémardiseraprésidéparlechefdecabinetdelaMaisonBlanche[the‘OpeningourCountry’taskforcewhichTrumpfirstteasedlastFridayandissettobeformallyintroducedTuesdaywillbechairedbyWhiteHouseChiefofStaffMark meadows. The task force, sources said, will also include members of President Trump’s cabinet, including: The Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue, Secretary of transport Elaine Chao, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, Secretary of Labor Gene Scalia, Secretary for Housing and Urban Development Ben carson, American sales representative Robert Lighthizerand Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought. The task force is also expected to include the Acting Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Tom philipson and White House advisers Larry Kudlow, Peter navarro, Chris Liddell, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. “

The promised public-private partnerships have been unsuccessful – WBUR: “A month ago today, President Trump declared a national emergency. In an address in Rose Garden, flanked by leaders of giant retailers and medical test companies, he promised to mobilize public and private resources to attack the coronavirus. … And rather than a vast national campaign of screening, driving samples and laboratory tests, it found a handful of small pilot projects and aborted efforts. In some cases, no action has been taken. Target has not formally partnered with the federal government, for example. And a rented Google project turned out not to be run by Google at all, and once launched, it was limited to a handful of California counties. The Rose Garden remarks underscored the Trump administration’s strategic approach: a preference for public-private partnerships. But while the White House defined what these private companies were going to do, in many cases it promised more than they could get. “

Trump echoes supporters’ complaints about Fauci – Fox News: “President Trump sparked speculation about his relationship with the nation’s top disease expert on Sunday night after retweeting a post calling for a job as a doctor. Trump used Dr. statements Anthony Fauci made in February as evidence that a recent New York Times report that it was slow to act on the coronavirus epidemic was “ fake news ”. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, was asked about the CNN report and admitted that earlier action could have saved more lives. The Times report said that Trump downplayed the severity of the virus in January. ByAnna Lorraine, a former Republican candidate for Congress, called Fauci in his own tweet and said he told people in late February that “there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the American public at large.” It’s time to #FireFauci. “Trump seized Lorraine’s tweet as evidence of” false news “from the Times.”

DEMS KEEP PRESSURE FOR ANOTHER BAILOUT

Fox News: “House tenant Nancy Pelosi and minority leader in the Senate Chuck Schumer On Monday, they doubled their calls for an “interim emergency” coronavirus rescue program, renewing efforts to secure more than $ 500 billion in additional funding for Americans, businesses and hospitals amid the pandemic . In a joint statement Monday, Pelosi, D-Calif., And Schumer, D-N.Y., Described their “urgent priorities” for this interim package, which would cover small businesses, families and American workers. “Small businesses, hospitals, front-line workers, and state and local governments across the country are struggling to cope with this national crisis. They need more help from the federal government and they need it quickly – our nurses, doctors and health care workers need it as much as anyone else, “they said. saying “it is clear” that the more than $ 2 trillion allocated under the already adopted CARES stimulus “will not be enough to cover the enormous need”.

Pergram: how Congress can proceed in the “After Coronavirus” era – Fox News: “Let’s face it: almost all of the laws that will emerge from Capitol Hill over the next year will deal with the coronavirus in one form or another. Key congressional leaders worked hard behind the scenes to develop a measure for phase “3.5”. Senate Democrats blocked a GOP proposal to boost small business aid by $ 250 billion late last week. Majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Then stifled a proposal for Meaning. Ben cardin and Chris Van Hollen, the two Democrats in Maryland, to send part of the money to hospitals and to ensure that underserved communities have access to capital during the crisis. The Democrats argued that the impasse naturally helped relaunch the fourth phase of the talks. … It is not clear when Congress will deal with Bill “3.5” or the fourth bill. But the measures and proposals will soon begin to line up like planes at O’Hare Airport … at a time when planes were lining up at O’Hare. “

TRUMP’S MARCH CASH HAUL HUGE HUGE

AP: “President Donald Trump’s record fundraising pace has slowed slightly in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, but has remained solid as he retains a massive monetary advantage over the Democrats. Trump’s re-election campaign and the National Republican Committee raised more than $ 212 million in the first quarter of 2020, according to figures obtained for the first time by the Associated Press, bringing their total to more than $ 677 million. since 2017. Their draw for March, even as the nation’s economy began to grind to slow the pandemic, was more than $ 63 million. This was a slowdown from the $ 86 million raised in February, but it was still the second best month in Trump’s history … The Democrats haven’t released their March campaigns yet, but in late February, Biden’s campaign and the DNC held barely about $ 20 million combined, representing the debt held by the national party. “

Virginia eases absentee voting restrictions – WJLA: “Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Sunday that it has signed new legislation that expands voting in the Commonwealth. The new bill repeals Virginia’s voter identification law, makes election day a holiday and expands access to early voting, according to a statement from Governor Northam’s office. Advance voting will be allowed 45 days before an election without an explicit excuse. The Commonwealth currently requires voters who wish to vote by mail to provide the state with an approved list reason explaining why they cannot vote on polling day. Voters will no longer be required to present photo identification before voting. Election day will now be a public holiday and will guarantee each individual the opportunity and the time to vote. “

PLAY BY GAME

Churches Can Use Federal Funds To Pay Pastors’ Wages – NPR

The collapse of road taxes and tolls cast a shadow over road projects – AP

SupCo will organize oral oral hearings in some cases by telephone – Fox News

Senate suspends judicial appointment sequence – Politico

Collins receives a boost from colleague at Georgia House – National newspaper

SOUND: A REGULAR WAR DURATION

“I think the worst is over if we continue to be smart. I believe that we can start on the path of normalcy. “- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, cited by the NYT.

BLEACHED

“I just re-signed up for the half-time report after I quit your Lenten email. I can’t wait to see if I missed something. I hope you both had a nice Easter. “- Victoria Doyle, Salem, Ore.

[[[[Ed. Note: welcome back! And we are very happy to hear that you consider us an indulgence.]

“Your essay proclaiming hail at CANIS ELEPHANTUS AMERICANUS spoke incisively about the circumstances in which we were plunged. Thank you. Please consider running as a candidate, as most elected officials today lack such clarity of thought and communication. Your analysis and insight refresh my faith in rational thinking almost daily, a skill in supplying shorter time among public servants than masks or gloves in the current COVID-19 battle. The Americans really have what it takes to defeat this enemy. We have invested enormous resources in it. Today more than ever, we must also embark on the effort to defeat it. And then to defeat the other viruses that prevent us from taking advantage of our potential. “- Brad Holm, Phoenix

[[[[Ed. Note: Sweet fantasy Moses! Please don’t wish such a thing on me, Mr. Holm! Not only am I not interested, but I would be ill-suited to the job. What I can do here on TV on podcasts – wherever I can get a platform – is to summon people to a policy of achievement, not destruction. I think applying for a job would give me a smaller, rather than a bigger, opportunity to do so.]

“It is amazing to read the portrait of Governor Whitmer in Politico. After playing your clip [Friday], I went to read the entire article. The phrase in your clip “Meanwhile, with Whitmer’s management of the praise epidemic …” makes me realize that the people of Politico live a very different reality from that of Michigan. In my opinion, Governor Whitmer has made sure that she is a governor for a term, not because she will leave for promotion to the position of vice-president. She will have the chance to avoid a recall election. The reality for Michiganders is that it mismanaged the crisis. She refused any common sense exception to the home stay order. Michigan is the only state to have a closure order that does not allow outside workers (construction, landscaping, fertilizers) to return to work. She refuses to follow the directives of internal security in this affair, while complaining loud and clear that the federal government does not have a unified policy. If Trump is to win in November, you should hope that Mr. Biden will choose Ms. Whitmer to be his running mate. “- David Kregel, Grandville, Mich.

[[[[Ed. Note: We won’t consider you a fan, Mr. Kregel! No one knows yet how the public will see its performance in hindsight, but one thing is certain: there will be many names and lists in the weeks and months to come. Vice-presidential speculation is just the kind of compelling but useless speculation from the hotplaces league that political journalists love.]

Share your color comment: Write to us at [email protected] and please be sure to include your name and hometown.

WHEN NONNA NEEDS A COLD

Fox News: “93-year-old Pennsylvania woman tickled the hearts of millions as she was trapped inside amid the coronavirus shutdown after being photographed calling for help to reconstruct a layout very important: alcohol. Olive Veronesi stay at home in Seminole, near Pittsburgh, to help “smooth the curve” of the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping the globe. In his other hand was a box of Coors Light. “It’s something to relax, you know. I think it’s good, something for a young woman, ”joked Veronesi at the local station KDKA-TV, pointing to her. … The station noted that it was “in good standing” so that Veronesi did not have to wait long to get his wish for more beer. “

AND NOW A WORD FROM CHARLES…

“You receive [to Nationals Park] and the gleaming twilight, the bright popcorn, the children go wild and everyone is happy. “- Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) written in the Washington Post on April 23, 2010.

Chris Stirewalt is the political editor of Fox News.Brianna McClelland contributed to this report. Want a FOX News half-time report in your inbox every day? Register here.