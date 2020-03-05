Bernie’s supporter Tribe calls Anita Hill to beat Vita

Former Vice President, a few days ago, after a super-expected Tuesday Joe Biden Back to political aim Democratic President once Essentially became a two-man race between him and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

In the latest volley, House of Representatives Rashida Trave, who supported Sanders, raised treatment for Anita Hill in Biden, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, at a hearing hearing of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas in 1991. . Hill accused Thomas of sexual harassment and testified before the commission. Biden had to apologize on the campaign trail for processing the lawsuit.

“Q: Who silenced when Anita Hill was trying to talk about Clarence Thomas?” Tribe tweeted.

“A: Joe Biden,” she said.

Breakdown of the winning states of Biden and Thunder

At FOX Nation documentary At a Thomas confirmation hearing last year, former R-Utah Senator Aulin Hatch said he had told Biden when he did not believe in Hill.

“Bidden told me she was incredible, and he said,” I don’t know why she did this. ” Hatch said that he did not intend to malign Joe, but that he said he did not believe in her, and that there were others who could teach it.

Biden Apologized According to a statement released from his campaign at the time, last year personally on the hill.

“Vice President Biden talked to Anita Hill, who directly shares regrets for what she has endured and praise for all that she has done to change the culture surrounding sexual harassment in this country. We had a private discussion. “

Tlaib’s tweet is that Sanders supporters are trying to regroup and defeat Biden. Biden is currently leading the delegates to the Democratic National Convention. On Wednesday, Tribe said plans to double his efforts to support Sanders as Democratic moderates united around Biden.

Asked if the results of Super Tuesday were Sanders and socialist was responsibility Trave Said: “I don’t think it has to do with” ism. In fact, I think it has to do with people who make decisions that already have power. “

The tribe continued: “I don’t call it a coup … but it makes me want to work harder.”

Rep. Ihan Omar, another member of the so-called “squad” of Democrats in support of Sanders, tweeted Wednesday that he was optimistic about Sanders.

“Let’s remind you what we’re fighting for,” she said. “We’re fighting for a healthcare system that won’t ruin our families. We’re fighting for a livable planet. We’re fighting for democracy that everyone represents. This battle will be long, I know I will win. “

Saunders will have the opportunity to take the next Tuesday in the fight against Biden, who goes to the Democratic primary in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington.

Fox News’s Matt London, Marisa Schultz, and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.