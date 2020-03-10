‘BernieSander.com’ now redirects to Joe Biden’s donation page

Voters who want to know more about Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during Tuesday’s Democrats primary elections can be redirected to a page requesting donations for the former vice-president Joe Biden if they don’t enter the correct URL.

The domain name “BernieSander.com”, which is a letter from the Sanders campaign’s official website “BernieSanders.com”, redirects to a web page asking visitors to “Donate now to elect Joe Biden and defeat Donald Trump”.

Registering these domain names to redirect to the sites of rival candidates has become a common practice in political campaigns, but several apparent supporters of Sanders Online have said that the tactic seemed misleading.

A Sanders supporter whose Twitter username is Doug Kim denounced the Biden redirection campaign.

“No matter what you think of the Bernie / Biden platforms, it’s disgusting from the Biden camp and it’s probably illegal borderline,” he tweeted.

However, there is no concrete evidence that the Biden campaign was behind the website.

A search for information on the owner of the domain name “BernieSander.com” revealed that it was controlled by GoDaddy.com and registered with a company called Domains By Proxy, LLC. On its website – domainbyproxy.com – Domains By Proxy boasts that its service allows Internet users to protect their identity for reasons such as stopping “domain spam”, maintaining “the personal and family confidentiality “and so users can” express their political views and First Amendment Speeches. “

The company slogan is: “Your identity is nobody else’s business than ours.”

Neither the Biden nor Sanders campaigns immediately responded to requests for comment from Fox News.