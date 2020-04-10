Best Doctor Says British Columbia Does Not Model Possible COVID-19 Deaths

The provincial health worker in British Columbia says she has no plans to project the number of people who could die from COVID-19, calling the number of possible deaths an unpredictable number.

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s comments on Thursday came after federal health officials released models suggesting between 11,000 and 22,000 could die infection with the new coronavirus.

“I don’t believe there is value in some of the types of projections that have been presented,” said Henry.

“Our modeling is about what we need to prepare for. As you can see, deaths are not something that can be predicted. It depends on how your epidemic evolves.”

During his daily briefings, Henry repeatedly used the phrase “all models are wrong, but some are useful” to describe how the public should view COVID-19 projections or estimates.

Watch: Dr. Bonnie Henry Explains British Columbia’s Modeling Approach

Dr. Bonnie Henry says the high proportion of deaths in long-term care homes across the province does not reflect community transmission. 0:46

To date, modeling for British Columbia has involved estimating whether the province has enough hospital beds and other resources to handle the worst-case scenario in the event of an epidemic.

Henry said that B.C. has provided data to the federal government to assist with modeling at the national level. But she warned reporters that the mortality figures released on Thursday should be read as a range of possibilities, not a prediction of the future.

“Death data is not something that is easily projected into a model because the scenarios can be very different,” said Henry.

“If you look at ours, for example, where we have a lot of long-term care outbreaks, we have a high proportion of deaths in these epidemics. It doesn’t reflect the general spread of this virus in our community.”

Henry plans to release the most recent British Columbia models on COVID-19 next week.