Between faith and fear: imams call for the suspension of Islamic funeral rituals during the pandemic

Imams, religious scholars and Muslim medical professionals in Canada are divided on whether to suspend the funeral rituals of a Muslim who died from COVID-19.

Under normal circumstances, a deceased Muslim should be washed, wrapped and a common prayer should be performed before a body is buried in a grave as soon as possible after death. Muslims are also prohibited from cremating or embalming their deceased.

But what happens when a Muslim dies from an infectious disease such as COVID-19? Across Canada, approaches to burying the victims of the pandemic vary.

In Ontario, due to provincial regulations, the Canadian Council of Imams (CCI) has recommended that the ritual washing and veil of the deceased be suspended.

As for the common prayer on the deceased, the council says that Islamic requirements are met if only a few people perform it on behalf of the community at large.

“This is devastating news for grieving families who are not allowed to participate in Islamic rituals to bury their loved ones and who have to cry in private because of the rules of social distancing,” said council member Zahir Bacchus. of administration.

Salwa Kadri, the first and only licensed Muslim funeral director from Alberta, demonstrates the process of wrapping. (Ariel Fournier / CBC)

In northern Alberta, however, the Islamic Funeral Society has modified some of the rituals for victims of COVID-19, while maintaining mandatory rituals such as washing and wrapping the deceased.

On the morning of March 29, Salwa Kadri’s team at the Al-Rashid Mosque in Edmonton was informed by the medical examiner’s office that they were about to receive a confirmed death from COVID-19 for the funeral.

“It was our first case and to be honest, we panicked at first, but quickly recovered,” said Kadri, director of the Islamic Funeral Society of Al-Rashid Mosque.

Kadri, who is said to be the only Muslim undertaker in Canada, has overseen hundreds of burials in Edmonton in the past 12 years.

And the morgue at Al-Rashid Mosque has the rare distinction of being authorized by the province of Alberta. In contrast, most Muslim morgues are hosted in mosques and operate under municipal permits.

“To serve others”

In order to maintain Islamic rituals and prevent the spread of disease, Kadri and his team consulted Muslim academics and medical experts.

For the family of Abubakar Notiar, the first Muslim victim of Edmonton’s COVID-19, the possibility of having a ritual burial made farewells much easier.

“He told us that he became a doctor because we are in this world to serve others,” said his son, Reza Notiar.

Abubakar Notiar, 81, was a doctor in Kenya for over 50 years before immigrating to Canada in 2015 to live with his son.

Reza Notiar described her father as her hero and “a kind and gentle soul”.

“Otherwise healthy”

“He has treated tens of thousands of people for free and helped save thousands of lives of the most vulnerable people in Africa,” said Notiar.

He said the family was still amazed at the tragic death of his father.

“Dad, or anyone in the family, had traveled anywhere, and although he was diabetic and had high blood pressure, he was otherwise in good health.”

On March 23, after his father fell home several times, Notiar called 911.

I am the eldest son and in our culture, it is my duty to bury my father. – Reza Notiar

An ambulance took him to the University of Alberta hospital where he was admitted. A few days later, Notiar was informed that his father had tested positive for COVID-19.

A few days after that, he died.

Still under quarantine and at home, news of his death left Notiar worried about who would bury his father.

“I am the eldest son and in our culture, it is my duty to bury my father,” said a teary Notiar, optometrist.

Hang fear, not faith

After Notiar’s death, the medical examiner’s office contacted Kadri to organize the recovery of the body.

“I called my team and we reviewed our protocols and training for such cases and the initial state of panic gave way to confidence,” said Kadri. “There is no medical reason to suspend our religious tradition for fear of this virus.”

An approved transporter transported Notiar’s body to the Al-Rashid morgue, where it arrived in two disinfected body bags, according to provincial regulations, she said.

Dr. Abubakar Notiar, left, stands with his wife, Ayesha, in the center, and his son Reza Notiar’s family, in the middle of the back. (Submitted by the Notiar family)

The morgue was disinfected and three volunteers donned personal protective equipment (PPE) in preparation.

Kadri staff doubled their caps, gloves, over-covers, coveralls and masks, first an N95, then a surgical mask over it.

Simple pieces of white cloth are used in Islamic ritual to wrap a body before burial. (Submitted by Al-Rashid Mosque)

His team members removed Notiar’s body from the bags, washed it lightly, and wrapped it in white cloth, according to Islamic custom, before replacing it in the body bags.

“All the PPE was thrown away and the morgue was again cleaned up,” said Kadri.

Because the mosque is closed due to provincial restrictions, Notiar’s body was transported by the same authorized transporter to the cemetery where the final prayer – janazah – was carried out in the car park with seven family members and close friends distributed in compliance with the rules of social distancing.

In the typical funeral prayer – janazah – at the Al-Rashid Mosque in Edmonton, the faithful face Mecca in Saudi Arabia while standing in a straight line behind the body of the deceased. (Submitted by Al-Rashid Mosque)

“It was emotionally difficult not to be able to be present at the moment,” said Reza Notiar.

The family members closest to Notiar were in quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19. The best they could do was watch the funeral almost at home thanks to a family friend who had broadcast it live.

“For the final stage of the burial, two members of our staff put on protective suits for hazardous materials, removed the body from the bags and placed it in the grave without a coffin,” said Kadri.

To avoid any risk of contamination, the bags were left in the grave before being covered with earth, according to Islamic tradition.

“Difficult and surreal”

What if Notiar had died in the Greater Toronto Area? Would he have received a similar burial?

It seems unlikely.

“It was difficult and surreal to bury a deceased Muslim from COVID-19,” said Cheikh Alaa Elsayed, imam at the ISNA Canada Mosque in Mississauga.

On April 5, Elsayed was informed that his mosque had an “alleged” COVID-19 death.

Normally, he would assist the mourning team at ISNA to wash and cover the deceased at his mortuary in preparation for the burial.

Shaykh Alaa Elsayed is an imam of the ISNA Canada Mosque in Mississauga. (ISNA Canada)

But the Bereavement Authority of Ontario states that only licensed funeral services can treat victims of COVID-19, essentially eliminating imams from the process.

Elsayed said he went straight to the cemetery and waited in his vehicle for the body to be buried before leading a small group of ISNA Canada staff members for the joint prayer.

“The family appreciated that we were there for them at the time of their mourning, although some of the important rites associated with the burial of a Muslim had to be suspended out of necessity,” said Elsayed.

“It is more important that we do the right thing and that we don’t become obsessed with doing it right.”

Provincial regulations vary

All religious communities in Ontario are required to follow guidelines established by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario when burying a deceased coronavirus.

According to the authority, religious communities have the possibility of embalming, cremating or hydrolyzing a person who has died of the virus, provided that they protect themselves by wearing the right personal protective equipment.

For Muslims across Canada, it was difficult to comply with a myriad of provincial guidelines during the burial of COVID-19 victims.

“The rules for burying a COVID-19 victim are changing from day to day,” said Chihab Kaab, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ISNA.

In March, the Bereavement Authority of Ontario urged the Muslim community to use only licensed professionals to transport and prepare the deceased victims of COVID-19 for burial.

Dr. Ikramuddin Syed has prepared kits with personal protective equipment to give to imams in the GTA to provide them with some protection whenever necessary. (Submitted by Dr Ikramuddin Syed)

The BAO note indicates that allowing untrained volunteers to prepare the deceased for burial is risky and that “even if trained, there is a shortage and unavailability of appropriate personal protective equipment”.

Kaab said that the ISNA Canada Mosque and some other Muslim organizations in the GTA are having discussions with the BAO to allow imams to further participate in the burial of dead Muslims from COVID-19.

Ikramuddin Syed, a family doctor who advises GTA imams, tries to help by making personal protective equipment available to GAM imams and mosques.

So far, Syed has prepared and distributed 55 PPE kits. He also received calls from imams in Niagara and Waterloo to request them.

Kaab said the ISNA mourning team is now equipped with PPE recommended by the BAO and is trained by Muslim health professionals.

“Eternally grateful”

In Edmonton, Reza Notiar is satisfied with the funeral his father received and hopes that others in the same circumstances will receive the same.

Al-Rashid in Edmonton is considered the first mosque in Canada. (Submitted by Al-Rashid Mosque)

“I am eternally grateful to Salwa Kadri and his team at the Al-Rashid Mosque for stepping up and giving my father a dignified Islamic burial,” said Notiar.

“I am sure my father would have been satisfied with the funeral he received.”