Biden accuses Trump of going out in public without a face mask

Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Trump for choosing not to wear a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic, saying that everyone has “an obligation to be responsible”.

“I’m not going out of this house without a mask. I do not go out in the courtyard to speak to the secret services if I do not have a mask, “declared the presumed democratic candidate with the presidential one.

“I want him to stop talking and let the scientists talk,” Biden said in a virtual town hall from his home in Delaware.

“It’s kind of like saying you have the right to drive your car, but you can’t drive 90 miles an hour,” said Biden. “Well guess what, why can’t you go? Because people get killed. “

“Look at the states that are not locked, look at what is happening to them. More people are dying, “said Biden.

In early April Trump announced that the CDC’s new recommendation was that Americans wear face masks in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but repeatedly called the suggestion “voluntary” and said he would not wear mask itself.

“You don’t have to do it,” the president said on Friday. “I choose not to do it, but some people may want to do it and it’s OK. It may be fine. Probably.”

When asked why he wouldn’t wear a mask, Trump explained, “I just don’t want to do [that], sort of sitting in the oval office behind this beautiful, resolute desk, the large Resolute desk.

“I think wearing a mask to greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don’t know how I don’t see it for myself. I don’t see it. Maybe I will change my mind, ”added the president during a daily press briefing.

After that, Biden said that Trump “may not like his appearance in a mask,” but that he should “follow the science.”

Some communities across the country have demanded that their residents wear masks in public. Governor Andrew Cuomo, hardest hit head of state in the country, New York, signed a decree On Tuesday, all New Yorkers would be required to wear face masks or blankets in public places. Mayor of D.C. Muriel Bowser signed an order the same day, most people who leave their homes must wear a face covering.