Biden agrees to appoint a running mate, if appointed

March 15, 2020 0 comment
Joe Biden announced on Sunday that if he wins the Democratic presidential nomination, he will choose a woman as running mate.

Former Vice President hired for the first time to choose a female running mate during the Democratic primary debate Sunday night.

“I would choose a woman to be my vice-president,” said Biden, while pledging to appoint the first black woman to the Supreme Court.

“My running mate will be a woman,” his campaign tweeted moments later.

Before the debate, Biden had said he would consider choosing a woman to serve as vice-president.

ARE WOMEN’S ELECTORS LOST IN THE RACE UNTIL THE TENDERER AND MALE SANDERS?

Biden’s rival for the nomination – Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont – would not make a firm commitment to appoint a woman as her candidate for the vice-presidency.

Asked by the moderators of the debate if he also chose a woman as a running mate, Sanders replied: “In all likelihood, I will.”

After Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts – the last big Democratic presidential candidate – left the race earlier this month, there has been a growing chorus of calls that Biden or Sanders are naming a woman as a running mate.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii remains in the race, but has no realistic chance of winning the nomination.

