Biden and Sanders camps require staff to work from home as coronavirus spreads

the Democratic presidential campaigns of Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Ask staff to work from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Biden campaign said it would continue to reach out to voters through phone calls, text messages and other means, including small rallies and virtual town halls.

The former vice-president of Philadelphia’s headquarters and field offices in the United States will be closed for at least two weeks starting on Saturday, according to a note to the staff of campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon and senior advisor Anita Dunn.

The campaign’s public health advisory committee will decide what type of events to organize in the future, The hill reported. In the meantime, Biden will speak to a small group of people in Illinois via video connection.

Sanders campaign spokesperson Mike Casa told Fox News that staff are asked to work from home and that the campaign “will no longer hold major events or door-to-door talks.” door, instead of going digital and communicating as much as possible. “

The two candidates canceled rallies earlier this week in Ohio, due to concerns about large rallies. Fox News messages to the Biden campaign have not been returned.

President Trump announced Thursday that it has canceled planned rallies in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada, against the virus.

The announcement comes one day after interrupted trip between European countries and the United States for 30 days to contain the disease.