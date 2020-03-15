Biden and Sanders debate over global pandemic

WASHINGTON – Like the other two Democratic presidential candidates going back to the stage of debate, their party, the issues and the world are very different from those of their last meeting less than three weeks ago.

The rapidly evolving coronavirus has been a kind of afterthought in this debate; now the escalating crisis is likely to dominate Sunday competition. Rising infections in the United States and around the world have caused a dramatic slowdown in travel around the world, disrupted financial markets and raised questions about President Donald Trump’s ability to lead the country through a period of prolonged uncertainty .

Only two Democrats – former vice president Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders – It remains to be argued that they are in the best position to challenge Trump in November. Five other candidates who joined them on stage during the February 25 debate in South Carolina have given up, many rallying to Biden’s candidacy.

GEORGIA BRINGS PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES TO THE FEARS OF CORONAVIRUS

For Biden and Sanders, the debate is a moment to show their leadership skills in front of what could be one of the largest audiences in the primary. They will aim to contrast with Trump, but also with each other, arguing that they have the right experience, the temperament and the political prescriptions to lead the nation through a crisis.

“Times like these don’t happen often in the countryside and it’s a perfect opportunity to show millions that you have what it takes,” said Robert Gibbs, former White House press secretary. and President Barack Obama’s campaign advisor. “They have to show voters that they are the answer to what’s missing right now by being calm, honest, ready to lead and empathetic.”

“This is a perfect opportunity to show millions of people that you have what it takes.” – Robert Gibbs, former White House press officer

The coronavirus crisis quickly upset the plans for the debate on Sunday. First of all, the National Democratic Committee announced that it would organize the competition without an audience. Then the debate was moved from a large location in Arizona, one of the states holding a primary on Tuesday, to a television studio in Washington due to concerns about traveling across the country. One of the moderators had to withdraw due to potential exposure to a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Biden will take the stage as leader, a distinction that seemed unlikely just a few weeks ago. After disappointing results in early contests, Biden retaliated with a decisive victory in South Carolina and continued to rack up victories across the country, winning coalitions of broad and diverse voters. Moderate Democratic leaders, including former rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, rallied to his candidacy, and voters did the same.

Councilors say Biden will aim in Sunday’s debate to show voters who supported Sanders or other Liberal candidates that they have a home in his campaign. In an opening to the Liberals, Biden announced his support for a bankruptcy plan championed by Senator Elizabeth Warren, who ended her campaign earlier this month and has yet to approve.

Biden said in a virtual town hall on Friday that his support for Warren’s proposal to simplify the bankruptcy process is “one of the things I think Bernie and I will agree with.” .

Biden has a solid lead over Sanders in the very important delegate race, and a solid performance in Tuesday’s primary competitions could effectively guarantee his appointment. Four big states are up for grabs: Illinois, Ohio, Arizona and Florida, a perpetual general election battleground where Biden seems to have an advantage over Sanders.

After a good start, the race quickly moved away from Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist with a loyal following among young voters and Liberals. But it has failed to widen its appeal, particularly to black voters, and its calls for a radical political and economic revolution have also failed to reach suburban voters.

Sanders faces some pressure within the Democratic Party to withdraw and allow Biden to take Trump head-to-head. Several democratic groups that were waiting to approve until the end of the primary have gathered around Biden, including the super priorities PAC USA.

Sanders’ advisers say they are realistic about its current position and the difficulty of the way forward. However, the senator vows to toast Biden during Sunday’s debate over his plans to fight college debt, for his past support for the war in Iraq and for his support for multilateral trade agreements.

“I’m going to ask Joe Biden, I mean Joe has been in the business for a very long time, ‘Joe, what role did you play in trying to make sure that we ended this massive level of income inequality and wealth where three people have more wealth than the bottom half of America? “Sanders said on Saturday in a” fireside chat “with supporters.

However, it is unclear whether the questions Sanders aims to highlight will resonate with voters at a time when much of the country’s attention has shifted to the growing number of coronaviruses and highlighted the need for presidential leadership. Schools and businesses across the country are closed, and many hospitals and clinics are struggling to get tests for the coronavirus.

For Biden, the outbreak of a global pandemic was a moment to reinforce the central argument of his candidacy: that his eight years as vice-president gave him experience, as well as relations in Washington and in the world. , which are necessary in the oval office during turbulent times.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

With campaign rallies halted due to warnings against large rallies, Biden spoke to journalists and advisers about his proposal to fight the coronavirus, including the guarantee of free testing. Sanders later announced his own speech, which focused largely on his plea for overhauling the country’s health insurance system and replacing it with a Medicare for All program.

After Sunday’s debate, it is unclear where the candidates and the campaign are going. Neither Biden nor Sanders have announced public rallies for next week or given any indication of when they may again appear in person for voters.

Associated Press author Will Weissert contributed to this report.