Biden and Trump campaigns clash with jobless claims over coronavirus shutdown

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump‘the sand Joe BidenSparred’s Thursday campaigns for the record number of jobless claims following the coronavirus crisis, Biden accusing the president of “not preparing our nation” while Trump’s campaign retaliated that Biden’s record shows that he would be unable to manage the current crisis.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits jumped to over 6.6 million, breaking a record for the second week in a row, according to the Labor Department’s weekly job application report released Thursday.

In a press statement regarding these jobless claims, Biden criticized Trump and his administration for not responding to the epidemic quickly or sufficiently to protect the American people.

Biden accused Trump of ignoring the warnings about the virus and of being too slow to impose the measures necessary to counter the effects of the pandemic.

“Donald Trump is not responsible for the coronavirus, but he is responsible for the failure of the preparation of our nation: for the months in which he constantly disregarded the disastrous warnings of the experts and minimized the threat to us, and for the erratic and unacceptably slow federal response that has tragically lagged behind other countries, “said Mr. Biden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden hinted that the Trump administration’s response is why the United States has “more cases of coronavirus than anywhere in the world,” a statistic that does not take into account population size and s also relies on information from the Chinese government, which was accused of falsely understating the COVID-19 toll took on its population.

PELOSI CREATES A NEW HOUSEHOLD COMMITTEE WITH SUBPOENA FOR CORONAVIRUS MONITORING

The Trump campaign responded in a statement.

“Americans are facing a public health emergency and are concerned about their jobs and the economy, but Joe Biden’s record and proposals prove that he is ill-suited for a role in this fight,” said the director. of the Trump campaign communication, Tim Murtaugh.

Murtaugh went on to say that during the Obama administration, Biden “oversaw the slowest economic recovery this country has experienced since World War II” and supported “job-destroying trade deals like NAFTA and the TPP “.

The Trump campaign statement also highlighted Biden’s support for the Green New Deal and his opposition to Trump’s tax cuts, while Trump’s policies “pushed the US economy to the highest peaks in a half century”.

Biden is currently leading Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., In the Democratic primary race. Sanders recently asked Wisconsin to delay its next primary, which was originally scheduled for April 7. The National Democratic Convention has now been postponed from July 13 to 16 to the week of August 17.

Megan Henney of Fox Business contributed to this report.