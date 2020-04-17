Biden and Trump wonder who is tougher on China as anger rises over the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

As President Trump’S re-election campaign and a super pro super Trump PAC step up their efforts to paint Joe Biden as sweet on China, the former vice president, his campaign, and an allied group retaliate, highlighting Trump’s repeated praise for China earlier this year for his response to the coronavirus epidemic.

“The uncomfortable truth is that Donald Trump has left America exposed and vulnerable to this pandemic,” the alleged Democratic candidate for Democratic presidential office accused Friday. “He ignored warnings from health experts and intelligence agencies and instead trusted Chinese leaders. Now we are all paying the price. “

In an accompanying video, Biden said the president complimented Chinese President Xi Jinping’s actions in the face of the pandemic because “he was more concerned about protecting his trade deal with China than the virus that was already come to America. “

The former vice president said, “As I speak, the Chinese are censoring research on COVID-19, making it more difficult for all of us to defeat the virus.” President Trump is not doing enough. The uncomfortable truth is that Donald Trump left America exposed and vulnerable to this pandemic. “

Biden’s rejection comes as Trump’s re-election campaign and allied groups step up efforts to portray Biden as gentle on Beijing and opinion polls show increasing percentage of Americans are angry at attribution by China of the coronavirus epidemic.

The global pandemic originated in China and Fox News has learned that the United States is conducting a large-scale investigation to find out whether the virus has escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the epidemic first appeared. first time.

“@Joe Biden has a problem with China, “said Trump 2020 campaign director Brad Parscale on Friday. “Sleepy Joe is gentle with China.”

At the same time, the first pro-Trump action Super PAC America launched a $ 10 million cable television and broadcast campaign on Friday, a digital and direct mail campaign titled “#BeijingBiden”. The group says their media efforts will continue until the end of May in the main battlefield states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all of which were closely linked to Trump in 2016.

The group argues that Biden “has been wrong about China for 40 years” and their advertisements use a clip of then vice president Biden speaking during a trip to China in 2011, saying: ” I believed in 1979 and I said it and I now believe that China is going up is a positive development. “

Senator Sherrod Brown, D- Ohio – one of Biden’s primary surrogates – told reporters during a conference call Friday that “President Trump’s bogus attacks on Vice President Biden are just another attempt to hijack the president’s attention to the refusal to stand up to China for American workers, and more importantly and more immediately today, his inability to prepare our country for the coronavirus pandemic. ”

On Friday, pro-Biden outdoor group American Bridge announced the launch of a $ 15 million campaign to counter the America First Action announcement. The group said it would spend $ 2 million over the next two weeks to run an ad in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin targeting Trump.

“Everyone knew they had lied about the virus. China. President Trump has trusted China, “said the narrator.

The ad then uses a February 7 video clip of the President saying of China, “I think they are doing a very good job.”

Trump has repeatedly criticized his predecessor, Barack Obama – of whom Biden was the vice president – for hampering the current administration’s efforts to fight the coronavirus.

“Many administrations have preceded me. For the most part, they have done very little, “said the president during a briefing on the coronavirus at the White House on March 21. A day later, Trump accused “we have inherited a broken and obsolete system”.

Biden, in his video, pushed the president away.

“President Obama and I oversaw the launch of a program, literally called” Predict. ” He gave us early warnings for the epidemics in China and around the world of this type of disease, “said Biden. “President Trump has cut this program. We had a strong CDC presence in Beijing to sound the alarm if necessary. President Trump has cut the CDC’s staff in China by more than two-thirds. “

Tony Blinken, former foreign policy and national security adviser to the Obama administration, who advises Biden’s campaign, told reporters: “President Trump has canceled or sabotaged virtually all of the programs and people the Obama administration – Biden had set up to prevent, detect or treat a pandemic originating in China. “

