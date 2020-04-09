Biden, at first virtual event as alleged candidate, says he ‘comes for’ Kamala Harris

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Wednesday, in a virtual town hall, just a few hours after Bernie Sanders dropped from the presidential race, Joe Biden assumed the mantle of the presumed candidate of his party – and, in a separate virtual fundraiser, the former vice president suggested that his rival Kamala Harris could play a big role in his campaign in the future.

Broadcasting live to some 1,621 viewers on YouTube, Biden praised Sanders during the town hall for being a persistent voice and “passionate about progress”, and also praised the Vermont senator for “energizing millions of supporters”.

“Earlier today, my good friend Bernie Sanders announced that he was suspending his campaign,” said Biden, whose remarks were sometimes confusedsaid at one point. “He didn’t just run a political campaign. He created a movement.”

“I’m coming for you, kid.” – Joe Biden to Kamala Harris

Biden also said that the coronavirus had “amplified some of our worst systemic inequalities” and that black and Hispanic communities suffer from higher rates of infection and mortality than white communities.

“It is unacceptable,” he said. “We need more data on the impact of Latinos and other communities of color, so we know exactly what needs to be done.” Biden said infection rates in black communities were “three times” those in white communities, with death rates “almost six times higher”.

According to the New York State Department of HealthHispanics account for 34 percent of deaths in New York due to the coronavirus and blacks for 28 percent. Whites represent 27% of deaths and Asians 7%.

New York City is roughly 29% Hispanic, 22% black, 32% white and 14% Asian, according to state data.

“It’s sick, it’s disturbing, it’s bad – and we’re going to fight back with everything we have,” said Biden.

During the virtual fundraiser earlier today, Harris appeared on a Washington video, criticizing President Trump as a “complete failure” and, in an effusive introduction, claiming that Biden would be the good president at a time when people “need hope”. … need to have faith. “(Harris, last year, publicly accused Biden in a presidential debate in support of what she suggested were racist school transportation policies.)

BIDEN VP RESEARCH BEGINS

Former Vice President responded in kind, congratulating Harris on hosting a “helluva race” and reminding participants that “we are going back a long way”, a reference to Harris’ friendship with Biden’s son Beau . Harris was California’s attorney general while Beau Biden held the position in Delaware.

Apparently, teasing the running mate chatter, Biden added, “I’m so fortunate to see you participate in this partnership in the future. By working together, we can make a lot of progress. … I’m coming for you, kid. “

Biden briefly spoke about his process for selecting the Vice President explicitly and said that he had sought advice from former President Barack Obama, saying that in the “weeks to come” his team would “start looking for candidates”, adding that he was “looking for someone”. who will be a partner in this progress. “

Sources in the Democratic Party say the Biden team has a list of nine potential mates under investigation, the two best contenders for the head being the Senses. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota and Harris.

Among the rising stars of the Democratic Party that Biden could choose, no one is grabbing the attention of the national media right now than the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer. Biden said he would choose a woman as a running mate.

Separately, Harris, who abandoned of the White House race in December, set up a joint fundraising operation with the National Democratic Committee, an arrangement that is usually reserved for candidates trying to attract large donations from the party’s biggest boosters. Harris, 55, will hold his own virtual fundraiser on Thursday. The agreement allows contributors to donate a maximum of $ 357,800, including $ 2,800 to pay off Harris’ presidential campaign debts and the rest to the national party.

During his fundraiser, Biden also briefly referred to his recent telephone conversation with President Trump, saying that he urged Trump to “use all of his authority under the Defense Production Act, not only [to] increase fan production, but for protective gear, for testing, more of everything we need and step up and do what it did with fans and General Motors. “

He also suggested that Trump appoint a “supply commander” to oversee the distribution; Trump has suggested, according to Biden, that a rear admiral should assume this responsibility to some extent. But Biden said he doesn’t think that’s enough.

Meanwhile, at the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Wednesday at the White House, Trump noted that former President Obama had still not approved Biden.

“There is something he is feeling bad,” said Trump. “He knows something you don’t know, which I think I know.”

Brooke Singman and Andrew O’Reilly of Fox News, as well as the Associated Press, contributed to this report.