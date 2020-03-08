Biden calls for debate format seated amid growing health concerns, report says

Bernie Sanders’ campaign accuses Joe Biden of pushing for a format seated at the March 15 presidential debate in Phoenix, according to a new report which highlights growing concerns on the endurance and cognitive skills of the 77-year-old former vice-president.

Sanders’ team sounded the alarm about the seated format during a call Friday with CNN, which should moderate the debate with the National Democratic Committee (DNC), Politico reported This weekend. All the previous primary debates of this cycle forced the candidates to climb on the podiums; and during his one-on-one debates with Hillary Clinton in 2016, Sanders was by his side.

“Why does Joe Biden not want to stand shoulder to shoulder with Senator Sanders on the stage of the debate on March 15 and have the opportunity to defend his record and express his vision for the future?” Jeff Weaver, senior advisor to Sanders, told the branch.

The Biden campaign denied that it had anything to do with the proposed new format. Biden has represented each of the previous debates, but the next face-to-face with Sanders should be a more grueling and trying event. (Representative Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, will be excluded from the debate under the new DNC rules requiring each candidate to have a large number of delegates.)

“We will participate in any debate that CNN chooses to stage: standing, sitting, on the podium or in a city hall,” said Kate Bedingfield, Biden deputy campaign manager at Politico. “The problem with the Sanders campaign is not the staging of the debate, but rather the weakness of Senator Sanders’ record and ideas.”

Bedingfield added that during the joint call with CNN and the campaigns, the Biden team “accepted the format that CNN proposed” – and that after Sanders objected, the Biden campaign “accepted a change to this format that CNN proposed, to compromise with the two campaigns. “

The nature of this change was unclear, but the DNC suggested that the format change to become more intimate. Seated style debates are not without precedent; in 2012, Biden was seated opposite the representative of the time. Paul Ryan during a vice-presidential debate, and in 2008, candidate Barack Obama debated Clinton at a round table.

“After 10 debates, the DNC worked with its network partners to adapt the March debate to the smallest field of candidates and to give more votes to voters. This format offers candidates longer response times and, for the first time, will incorporate questions from undecided voters into the audience, “said DNC spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa.

So far, the performance of the Biden debate has been largely disappointing, analysts said. He suggested that most Americans owned “Turntables” and could use them to connect with children, said that half the country has been killed by armed violence since 2007, and baffled spectators by telling them to “go to Joe 30330.”

The Republicans, meanwhile, made possible health concerns about Biden an important part of their message, and there were signs that the attacks weren’t just political. Obama’s longtime doctor, for example, bluntly remarked in an interview with The Washington Examiner that Biden was “not a healthy guy.”

“He is not in bad shape for his age, but I would not say that he is in excellent health,” said Dr. David Scheiner last year after reviewing the partial medical records. “Can I guarantee that he won’t have any problems in the next four years? He has a lot of problems that are sort of right there.”

Sunday Trump mocked Speech of seven minutes marked in the blunder of Biden in Saint-Louis the day before.

During the short speech, Biden said: “If you want a candidate who will unite this party, who will lead a progressive and positive campaign, and who will transform this primary from a campaign that talks about negative attacks into a campaign that is what we’re for – because we can’t – re-elect – we can’t win this re-election – excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump – only if, in fact, we engage in this platoon of circular execution here. I have to be a positive campaign, so join us. “

Biden also strangely describes himself as a Democrat “O’Biden Bama”, transposing his name and the name of his former boss.

And, Trump suggested to a Fox News City Hall last week, Biden was unfit for the office, saying that Biden’s numerous blunders were indicative of a jurisdictional problem.

“I’m ready for Communist Bernie,” said Trump. “And then, we have this crazy thing that happened on Tuesday, that it thought was Thursday. But, he also said 150 million people killed with guns, and that he was running for the US Senate – something is going on there. “