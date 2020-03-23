Biden calls for unity and targets Trump in brief coronavirus briefing

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Monday praised the determination of the American people while calling President Trump to “start acting” like the “war president” he says he is, in the first of what his campaign says will be regular briefings on the coronavirus threat.

Biden’s remarks, broadcast live from a studio at his home, were brief compared to the president’s almost daily briefings on coronaviruses, which lasted less than 15 minutes. Press conferences on Trump’s bridge often take place over an hour.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

But the former vice president covered a range of topics, including the president’s response to the coronavirus, what he would do if he were in the Oval Office, lessons that can be learned from the actions of governors to fight against the coronavirus, the Senate Republicans’ stimulus proposal and a Trump administration and Republican attorneys general’s trial to overturn ObamaCare on constitutional grounds.

Biden called on the Republicans to drop the lawsuit.

“It should be noted that today is the tenth anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act. I am proud of the role I played alongside President Obama in supporting him to bring Obamacare into law “said Biden. “But also today in the midst of one of the greatest public health emergencies in generations, the White House and Republican Attorneys General are actively pursuing legal action to invalidate the ACA in court. to strip millions of Americans from their health care. ” and tens of millions of their protections for preexisting conditions. “

JOE BUCK TO CALL PLAY-BY-GAME FOR CORONAVIRUS-ERA HOME VIDEOS: “I WOULD LIKE TO GET SOME PRACTICAL ANSWERS”

He continued: “I sent a letter this morning with a simple request, please withdraw the trial.”

Regarding the Coronavirus Response Bill in the Senate, Biden said he focused too much on American businesses and not enough on individuals struggling because of the pandemic. This, after the Democrats in the Senate blocked the massive economic rescue package on Sunday, sending the negotiators to scramble to reach an agreement.

“Since last night, President Trump and [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell proposed a plan to liberate the big corporations, “said Biden.” They proposed a $ 500 billion fund for corporations with almost no strings attached. As part of their plan, the Trump administration could even allow companies to use the money … given to them … to buy back stocks, raise executive salaries, if that’s what the secretary to the Treasury decided. They would not have to commit to keeping workers busy. “

Biden also had some advice for Trump on his daily briefings and his response to the coronavirus.

“Later in the day, you will hear the President in his daily briefing. These briefings are an important opportunity to inform and reassure the American public. They are not the site of political attacks or attack. the American people, “said Biden. “So I hope that today and in the days to come, the President will give us the unfailing truth. This is what the American people need and what they deserve.”

He also said, “Trump continues to say he is a wartime president, well, start acting like one.” … Donald Trump is not to blame for the coronavirus, but he is responsible for our response. “

JOE BIDEN’S CORONAVIRUS PLAN: WHAT IS IT?

Biden’s decision to essentially hold its own briefings in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is unusual, given that they are sure to deliver a message radically different from daily briefings outside the White House during a national emergency period. But they also come as the former vice president must keep a high profile, asserting himself as the presumed candidate even if the many primary delays linked to the pandemic prevent him from officially locking the appointment and beating the only rival Bernie Sanders.

Trump’s re-election campaign responded, accusing Biden of trying to politicize the crisis.

“By attacking the fear of the Americans in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, Biden is not just doing cheap politics. It is making the crisis worse. It is dangerous,” the campaign said in an email. “Biden’s quarterback on Monday morning is an effort to sow anger and division among the Americans.”

Biden on Monday also criticized Trump for not alerting the Americans urgently and acting quickly enough to fight the coronavirus, citing his own comments on the coronavirus on January 27.

“The mindset that has been slow to recognize the problem in the first place, to treat it with the seriousness it deserves, is still too much a part of the way the President approaches the problem,” said Biden.

Biden then sounded the alarm about the need to work on coronavirus treatments and vaccines, using the Defense Production Act to provide masks and ventilators to healthcare professionals caring for people with coronavirus, by stepping up testing and more – most often along the lines of recommendations he made a detailed coronavirus response plan over a week ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Above all, Biden’s address seemed to aim to make him look like the adult in the room – the experienced statesman who has already dealt with this and can unite the country around a common cause.

“When we united, this nation was never defeated … and we are not going to be defeated now,” said Biden. “The 1918 pandemic, the Great Depression, two world wars, we have overcome them all. And from each crisis we come out stronger, and we will do it again. This new enemy may not be visible, but we have the tools , expertise and most of all the spirit to defeat him. “

Allie Raffa and Paul Steinhauser of Fox News contributed to this report.