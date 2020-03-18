Biden calls for unity – in elections and in the fight against coronaviruses – after the last primary victories

Former Vice President Joe Biden called for unity between Democrats and Americans in general Tuesday night as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic – and as he claimed big wins in the last Democratic primaries.

Biden spoke to an online audience from his home in Wilmington, Del., Stressing the importance of strong leadership as well as the action of individuals such as social estrangement.

SANDERS CALLS $ 2B PER MONTH FOR HOUSEHOLDS, ADMITS THAT THE CORONAVIRUS PLAN COULD COST AT LEAST 2 TRILLION DOLLARS

“Yes, this is a time when we need our leaders to lead,” said Biden, “but it is also a time when the choices and decisions we make as individuals are going to have a collective impact. on what’s going on, making a big difference in the severity of this epidemic, and the ability of our medical and hospital systems to deal with it. “

Democratic presidential hope has expressed optimism about the ability of the American public to overcome.

“It is what we are. Ordinary people who do extraordinary things when the need arises,” he said.

Biden then addressed Tuesday’s primaries, where he won decisively in Florida and Illinois, with results from the Arizona primary still in the works. A fourth scheduled primary, in Ohio, was suddenly postponed as a precaution linked to the coronavirus.

As he has done in the past, Biden touted his ability to form coalitions, citing the support he received from black and Latino voters, as well as suburban women, workers and teachers.

Biden then addressed the part of the Democratic electorate he still has to gain: supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders. He appealed to them saying that even though he and Sanders differ in their “tactics”, they “share a common vision” which includes affordable health care, reduced income inequality and climate change, which Biden has called the “existential threat of our time.”

Moderate Biden praised the “remarkable passion and tenacity” of Sanders and his supporters, and acknowledged “that they have changed the fundamental conversation in this country”.

Speaking specifically to young voters who are inspired by Sanders, Biden had a clear message: “I hear you, I know what’s at stake. I know what we need to do.”

Biden concluded by stating that his goal was to unify the Democratic Party and the country as a whole, using the coronavirus epidemic as an example for the type of unit needed.

“It is times like these that we realize we have to put politics aside and work together as Americans. The coronavirus doesn’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican. It won’t discriminate based of national origin, race, gender or your It will affect those in positions of power as well as the most vulnerable people in our society, “he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier in the evening, Sanders also gave an online address, providing a detailed list of proposals to resolve the medical and economic problems caused by the new coronavirus.

Sanders said his proposals would cost “at least $ 2 trillion” and included $ 2,000 monthly checks sent to American households and the expansion of Medicare to all Americans.