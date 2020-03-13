Biden campaign calls for secret service protection following campaign disruption

Former Vice President Joe Biden asked for secret service protection as he continues his race to the Democratic presidential nomination.

The official Biden camp request is now triggering a review process by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which will conduct an assessment and a bipartisan panel of congressional leaders. After the review, DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf must sign the authorization to grant protection to Biden.

Biden’s request was for the “big four” – a reference to the Capitol Hill leadership quartet: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the minority leader at home Kevin McCarthy.

The request comes after several protesters have disrupted Biden’s speeches and events in recent months.

During Biden’s Los Angeles Super Tuesday night speech, two women rushed to the scene, shouting “Let the dairy die.” Dr. Jill Biden and Joe Biden’s sister Valerie prevented the protesters from touching the former vice president.

Biden’s campaign advisor Symone Sanders immediately hit the scene, grabbing a protester and kidnapping him. The other protester was dragged out of the scene by security.

Biden recently told NBC that the protection of the secret services was “becoming more and more” necessary.

“I don’t like to shoot the [President Donald] Someone’s Trump routine gets up to protest, throw it out, throw it up the ass. I don’t do that, “he said in an interview.” “I think the idea of ​​jumping on a stage is just not allowed.”

He added, “The last thing we need is to hurt someone.”

Peter Doocy of Fox News contributed to this report.