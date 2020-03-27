Biden campaign flatly denies allegations of sexual assault

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign on Friday categorically denied an allegation of sexual assault newly exposed by a former member of the Senate, calling the claim regarding the alleged incident decades ago “false”.

“Women have the right to tell their stories, and journalists have an obligation to thoroughly verify these allegations. We encourage them to do so because these accusations are false, “said Kate Bedingfield, assistant campaign manager and director of communications for the Biden campaign, in a statement to Fox News.

A former executive assistant to the then senator, Biden, also disputed the account, calling it “clearly untrue”.

The allegations were made earlier this week by a woman named Tara Reade, an apparent supporter of Biden’s main rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Who stated that she was a staff assistant to Biden in 1993, while he was in the Senate.

Reade came forward before – last year, when several women emerged claiming to have been inappropriately touched by Biden. Reade, at the time, claimed that Biden put his hands on his shoulders and rubbed his fingers up and down his neck, but could not benefit from his story outside of a article in a local newspaper.

But this week, Reade told a much more graphic story, with different and more serious details, raising the allegation to the level of sexual assault.

Reade’s story resurfaced in an article by Interception. She was then interviewed by podcast host Katie Halper. There, Reade testified that in 1993 an older member of Biden staff asked him to bring his sports bag to the then senator near the Capitol, which led to the meeting in question.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name, and then we were alone. It was the strangest thing, “Reade told Halper.” There wasn’t really an exchange, really. He just put me against the wall. “

Reade said that she wore “a business skirt”, but “that she was not wearing stockings – it was a hot day”.

She continued: “His hands were on me and under my clothes, and he pulled my skirt down then inside and he penetrated me with his fingers and he kissed me at the same time and he said certain things to me. “

Reade said Biden first asked her if she wanted to “go somewhere else.”

“I walked away, he finished doing what he was doing,” said Reade. “He said, ‘Come on, man. I heard that you love me. “”

She said she felt that “everything was shattered at the time.” Reade went on to allege that Biden looked at her and said “you’re nothing to me”.

Reade said she tried to share her story last year, but no one listened to her.

She added: “If people want to know why women don’t show up, this is a good example of why.”

But Marianne Baker, former executive assistant to then senator Biden, dismissed the allegations in a statement released by the Biden campaign.

“For almost 20 years, I worked as an executive assistant to Senator Biden and supervised dozens of employees who reported to me. I took my duties in human resources very seriously, as instructed. a senator whose insistence on a professional workplace was rooted in our culture, “said Baker, who worked for Senator Biden from 1982 to 2000, in a statement.

“In all of my years working for Senator Biden, I have never witnessed, heard, or received reports of improper conduct, period – not from Ms. Reade, or from anyone,” she said. . “I have absolutely no knowledge or recollection of the accounting of Ms. Reade’s events, which would have left a striking impression on me as a professional and manager.”

She added: “These obviously false allegations are in total contradiction to the inner workings of our Senate office and to the man I know and have worked with so closely for almost two decades.”

Several women came out last spring to accuse the former vice president of touching them inappropriately, but Reade is the first to allege a sexual assault.

Biden and his campaign have denied accusations that he acted inappropriately against women. Yet the campaign last year promised to listen to any allegations or concerns.

For his part, Reade openly argued for Sanders’ candidacy, at a time when Biden amassed an intimidating head of delegation over the Vermont senator in the Democratic presidential primary. The former vice-president is expected to be able to clinch the nomination once the primaries that have been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic resume.

“Please stay with Bernie,” Reade tweeted earlier this month.

“I will prosecute anyone who continues to slander me, call me a Russian agent. The accusations of sexual harassment and worse against Biden are true. Published by Reade this month, said.

The reference to Russia probably relates to writings passed under his name which speak brilliantly of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reade also gave details of his stay at Biden’s office. An average post under her 2018 name said she left D.C. amid concerns over “US imperialism” and “xenophobia” toward Russia. Later, she alleged that she left after Biden “objectified” her.

His account this week is more graphic than that given in a media interview in 2019.

Fox News’ attempts to reach Reade failed on Friday.