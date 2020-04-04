Biden campaign says former vice president backs Trump’s decision to limit travel from China

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Former Vice President Joe Biden now support President TrumpTravel restrictions from China in the middle of the world coronavirus pandemic, his campaign announced on Friday.

Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said CNN Friday, the former vice president “supports travel bans which are guided by medical experts, advocated by public health officials and supported by a comprehensive strategy”.

“Science supported this ban, so it did too,” she said at the point of sale.

However, Biden has repeatedly criticized President Trump and his response to the coronavirus, most recently on Thursday. “Donald Trump has ignored the warnings. He did not act, ”he tweeted.

Trump 2020 campaign director Brad Parscale lambasted the 2020 Democratic presidential top favorite on Twitter over the apparent cancellation of the travel ban.

“It’s a long time lag even for Sleepy Joe,” he wrote, accusing Biden of denouncing travel restrictions as “xenophobia” and “fear” in the past two months or so. implemented.

“It’s not leadership,” said Parscale. “It is bad judgment.”

President Trump announced restrictions on travelers entering the United States from China on January 31. The next day, Biden tore the president apart on Twitter.

“We need to lead the way with science – not Donald Trump’s track record in hysteria, xenophobia and fear propaganda,” he wrote. “He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency.

Bedingfield denied that the inclusion of the word “xenopohobia” in the tweet had anything to do with the travel ban.

“[It] was about Trump’s long record as a scapegoat for others at a time when the virus was emerging from China, ”she told CNN.

AFTER THE ATTACK ON THE TRUMP CORONAVIRUS TRAVEL BAN, XENOPHOBIC, THE DEMS AND THE MEDIA CHANGED

The epidemic first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan and the virus quickly spread – eventually becoming a global pandemic.

China has enacted its own restrictions as local authorities say the crisis is coming to an end. Among them, the limitation of New England Patriots private jet just three hours on the ground during his flight this week for an emergency shipment of more than a million N95 masks. The crew was not allowed to alight from the aircraft.

President Trump said he could not confirm the veracity of the number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported by the Chinese government, when it urged Americans to comply with social distancing guidelines and other health precautions as the epidemic continues here.

There were at least 1,088,878 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide on Friday evening, of which 270,473 were in the United States. China has reported 82,511 cases. At least 58,382 people have died from the disease worldwide.

Gregg Re of Fox News contributed to this report.