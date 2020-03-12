Biden campaign shares a memo on the road to victory saying it is “almost impossible” for Sanders to regain the lead

An internal note from the former vice president’s campaign Joe Biden says it is “almost impossible” for Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., To regain the lead of the delegates after losses in several Democrats“Presidential primary competitions.

The memo said the campaign drew 160 delegates, including up to 80 won on Tuesday. Biden’s campaign officials said they expected his lead to grow in “some of our strongest states” – Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Georgia.

“Out of 682 delegates awarded in these states, conservative estimates make us win over 400 delegates and get more than 150 delegates,” said the memo.

Officials said Sanders’ victories in Vermont, Colorado and Utah did not gather enough delegates for him to participate.

“It is not only that Sanders has failed to win a large number of states, it is also that these victories have not attracted important delegates to him as they have done to us”, indicates the memo.

“If our broad base of support remains – and we have seen no sign to the contrary – it will be almost impossible for Sanders to recover from his current delegate disadvantage,” he said.

Sanders was a little behind Biden after losing to Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho in competitions this week. The populist candidate, however, has vowed to continue his White House offer.

“Last night was obviously not a good night for our campaign, from a delegate perspective,” said Sanders Wednesday in an interview with reporters from Burlington, Vermont.

He then pledged to see his rival during Sunday’s debate in Phoenix.

The note says Sanders’ attacks on Biden’s trade and social security positions have had little impact. He cited the support of suburban and college voters as well as union households.

“Turnout has increased among voters and in the states where we have had the best results,” said the memo. “These are the types of states and voters who will win in November,” he added.