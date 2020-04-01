Politics

Biden “confident” that he is the Democratic candidate, despite the fact that Sanders says he still has “way”

April 1, 2020 0 comment
Biden wins 20 points over Sanders in Arizona on the eve of the presidential primary: poll

Fox News poll: Biden leads Trump head-to-head

In a one-on-one presidential clash, Biden is up 49 to 40 percent over Trump, an advance that is outside the poll’s margin of sampling error. Another 11 percent would vote for someone else or be undecided. That’s all according to the latest Fox News poll.

Senator Bernie Sanders argues that he has “a narrow path” to win the democratic presidential nomination – but forerunner Joe Biden disagrees, saying he feels “confident” that he will be the party’s candidate.

Since his crushing victory in South Carolina a month ago, Biden has crushed populist senator from Vermont and built a large lead in the crucial race for convention delegates, making it all but certain Democratic candidate.

Biden also enjoys a massive wave of support from former rivals in 2020 and key Democratic members of Congress, governors, unions and other groups, much of the party consolidating behind the former vice president “s White House offer.

BEST DEMOCRATS SAY CONVENTION CAN BE CANCELED FOR THREAT TO CORONAVIRUS

Sanders, however, said on Monday in an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that “we are about 300 delegates behind. Biden has 1,200. We have 900. There is a way.”

The progressive champion who makes his second consecutive race at the White House then recognized: “It is certainly a narrow path.”

“There are many people who support me,” he then said. “We have a strong popular movement, which believes that we must stay in order to continue the fight to let the world know that we need” Medicare- “for all,” that we must raise the minimum wage to a living wage, that we need paid family and medical leave ”.

Meanwhile, in a Tuesday night interview with MSNBC, Biden pointed out that even with Sanders remaining in the running, he felt “confident to be the candidate. I don’t see much that is going to get there – being able to change that. “

And Biden’s campaign – in a fundraising email to supporters on Wednesday – described his candidate as the “undisputed leader”.

The former vice president needs the support of Sanders and his legions of younger voters and progressives to fully unite the party as he prepares to challenge President Trump in the general election. He admitted on Tuesday that “Bernie has a lot of very, very strong and passionate followers and I think it’s a difficult decision. I’m not going to tell him if he should stay or go out. It’s his decision. “

THE LATEST FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

In 2016, after a conflicting primary battle, Sanders finally endorsed candidate Hillary Clinton. But some of his supporters ended up not participating in the general election, supporting the Libertarian or Green Party candidates, or voting for Trump, which helped the GOP candidate to capture the White House.

When asked if his campaign had been in contact with their counterparts during the Sanders campaign, Biden replied, “We have spoken to the people of Bernie. I have respect for him, and I think there should be a way to address his concerns on other issues, in terms of everything, from the people involved in his organization – I think there are a lot of things that can be done. But it’s a decision Bernie has to make. “

The coronavirus epidemic, for its part, froze the Democratic primary calendar, forcing states to delay their primaries until the end of May or June and preventing Biden from officially winning the candidacy until then.

Recommended For You

Trump and Putin agree to `` work closely '' via the G20 to defeat the coronavirus epidemic

Russia Sends Plane Full Of Medical Equipment To United States During Coronavirus Pandemic

Lawmakers Call On Airlines To Reimburse Customers For Coronavirus Cancellations

Lawmakers Call On Airlines To Reimburse Customers For Coronavirus Cancellations

Biden launches podcast to increase relevance during coronavirus pandemic

Top Democrats say party convention could be canceled due to coronavirus threat

About the Author: Zack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *