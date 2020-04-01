Biden “confident” that he is the Democratic candidate, despite the fact that Sanders says he still has “way”

Senator Bernie Sanders argues that he has “a narrow path” to win the democratic presidential nomination – but forerunner Joe Biden disagrees, saying he feels “confident” that he will be the party’s candidate.

Since his crushing victory in South Carolina a month ago, Biden has crushed populist senator from Vermont and built a large lead in the crucial race for convention delegates, making it all but certain Democratic candidate.

Biden also enjoys a massive wave of support from former rivals in 2020 and key Democratic members of Congress, governors, unions and other groups, much of the party consolidating behind the former vice president “s White House offer.

BEST DEMOCRATS SAY CONVENTION CAN BE CANCELED FOR THREAT TO CORONAVIRUS

Sanders, however, said on Monday in an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that “we are about 300 delegates behind. Biden has 1,200. We have 900. There is a way.”

The progressive champion who makes his second consecutive race at the White House then recognized: “It is certainly a narrow path.”

“There are many people who support me,” he then said. “We have a strong popular movement, which believes that we must stay in order to continue the fight to let the world know that we need” Medicare- “for all,” that we must raise the minimum wage to a living wage, that we need paid family and medical leave ”.

Meanwhile, in a Tuesday night interview with MSNBC, Biden pointed out that even with Sanders remaining in the running, he felt “confident to be the candidate. I don’t see much that is going to get there – being able to change that. “

And Biden’s campaign – in a fundraising email to supporters on Wednesday – described his candidate as the “undisputed leader”.

The former vice president needs the support of Sanders and his legions of younger voters and progressives to fully unite the party as he prepares to challenge President Trump in the general election. He admitted on Tuesday that “Bernie has a lot of very, very strong and passionate followers and I think it’s a difficult decision. I’m not going to tell him if he should stay or go out. It’s his decision. “

THE LATEST FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

In 2016, after a conflicting primary battle, Sanders finally endorsed candidate Hillary Clinton. But some of his supporters ended up not participating in the general election, supporting the Libertarian or Green Party candidates, or voting for Trump, which helped the GOP candidate to capture the White House.

When asked if his campaign had been in contact with their counterparts during the Sanders campaign, Biden replied, “We have spoken to the people of Bernie. I have respect for him, and I think there should be a way to address his concerns on other issues, in terms of everything, from the people involved in his organization – I think there are a lot of things that can be done. But it’s a decision Bernie has to make. “

The coronavirus epidemic, for its part, froze the Democratic primary calendar, forcing states to delay their primaries until the end of May or June and preventing Biden from officially winning the candidacy until then.