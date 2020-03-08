Biden confronts protesters as his wife, Jill, stranded on stage

Joe Biden yelled to his wife, the bodyguard, on Saturday as he clashed with more protesters at his first large campaign rally since Great tuesdayis in melee.

Anti-dairy protesters disrupted Biden’s rally in St. Louis, Missouri, Saturday afternoon, and the former vice president responded, alluding to the removal of Jill Biden last Tuesday.

“My friends, my wife was able to meet some of these people during the last rally,” said Biden with a big smile.

‘LET DAIRY DIE’, PROTESTORS, STORM TIME DURING BIDEN’S VICTORY SPEECH ON SUPER TUESDAY

Vegan activists stormed the scene during Biden’s Los Angeles Super Tuesday return speech. Jill Biden stopped a protester who was rushing by grabbing her wrists and preventing her from approaching her husband.

Biden’s campaign advisor Symone Sanders also fought a protester. The two women were rented for their quick response and their heroic physique.

Anti-dairy activists were yelling and chanting from a distance on Saturday, but this time did not approach the scene.

As the protesters continued, holding “Let Dairy Die” signs, Biden, optimistic, urged supporters to ignore them.

“These guys are doing exactly what Trump is doing, so don’t pay attention to them.” OK, “said Biden.” The days of Donald Trump’s division are soon over. “

After winning 10 of 14 Super Tuesday states, Biden touted his return. He spoke outside with the Gateway Arch in the background to about 1,500 people – a much larger crowd than he drew in the early states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

“What a difference a single week can make!” Said Biden.

Biden only spoke for about 10 minutes, but took a hit from his rival Senator Bernie Sanders, which has campaigned on the ability to bring more Americans – especially young people – to the polls in droves.

“Senator Sanders likes to say that he will need record participation to defeat Donald Trump. He’s right, “said Biden.” But we are the campaign that will make this record participation. “

Democratic participation has increased overall, with Iowa, North Carolina and Texas surpassing 2016 levels, but not the 2008 peak with the Sen-then. Barack Obama on the ballot. Virginia was the exception, rising from 986,000 votes in 2008 to 1.3 million.

SANDERS SAYS BIDEN CANNOT “GENERATE ENTHUSIASM” DUE TO BILLION TAXPAYERS

Much of this increase is occurring in the American suburbs, which boosted Biden and will be decisive for the general elections in November.

“People, you are all part of the movement … a movement that will defeat Donald Trump and restore this nation,” Biden said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sanders, I-Vt., On Saturday, he expressed doubt that Biden could “generate excitement” because of the support he receives from dozens of billionaires – while promising to support the former vice president if he is the candidate.

“The American people are disgusted with the billionaires who buy elections. We believe in democracy, one person one vote, not billionaires spending hundreds of millions of dollars, “Sanders told supporters in Dearborn, Mich.

“I just don’t think Joe Biden can generate excitement when 60 billionaires contribute to his campaign,” he told the boos.

Biden and Sanders will face off on Tuesday when voters from Michigan, Idaho, Mississippi, North Dakota, Missouri and Washington state go to the polls.

Adam Shaw and Madeleine Rivera of Fox News contributed to this report, as well as to the Associated Press.